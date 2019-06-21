General Dynamics Awarded CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it will continue supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) through their Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center (BCRC) contract. The single-award contract holds a total estimated value of $276.5 million. It includes a one-year base period with four one-year options.

"We are excited to continue our work with CMS and provide innovative ways to safeguard the Medicare trust fund for future generations," said Vice President Kamal Narang, head of GDIT's Health Sector.

GDIT has supported CMS's Coordination of Benefits & Recovery (COB&R) programs since 1991. The BCRC is responsible for all activities that support the collection, management and reporting of other insurance coverage for Medicare beneficiaries. The BCRC also oversees the collection of conditional payments or mistaken primary payments.

Through this contract, GDIT will continue providing customer support services to Medicare beneficiaries and other stakeholders, as well as mail room services, digital imaging, debt determination and collection, electronic data interchange (EDI) support and other special projects.

Medicare is a nationwide, federal health insurance program enacted in 1965 for persons 65 years of age or older and certain younger disabled persons. The Medicare trust fund finances health services for these beneficiaries through payroll taxes, general tax revenue and the premiums paid by enrollees.

A report by CMS's Chief Financial Officer found the Medicare trust fund saved over $8.5 billion in 2017 by properly coordinating benefits prior to payment and recovering funds on a post-payment basis. This was achieved through the collective efforts of CMS and COB&R contractors.

