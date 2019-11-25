General Dynamics Begins Gulfstream G500 Deliveries to Europe

"We are excited about making G500 deliveries to Europe," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "Since the introduction of the jet in 2014, customers around the world remain impressed and enthusiastic about the innovative cabin, next-generation technology, including the award-winning Symmetry Flight Deck, and high performance, speed and range capability of the aircraft. As the G500 fleet continues to grow in Europe, and around the world, its advanced technology raises the bar for business aviation."

The G500 can travel 4,400 nautical miles/8,149 kilometers at Mach 0.90 and 5,200 nm/9,630 km at Mach 0.85. Its Symmetry Flight Deck features the first electronically linked active control sidesticks in civil aviation, the most extensive use of touchscreen technology in business aviation and a data concentration network, all of which streamline operations and reduce pilot workload.

Passengers also benefit from technology in the cabin. Along with award-winning, bespoke interior design, the G500 offers the Gulfstream cabin experience of 100 percent fresh air, 14 Gulfstream panoramic windows, a low cabin altitude and whisper-quiet sound levels.

