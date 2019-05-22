General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. EDT.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.generaldynamics.com.

