General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
May 22, 2019, 10:00 ET
FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phebe N. Novakovic will speak at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30, at 10 a.m. EDT.
A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.generaldynamics.com.
