General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA

"The combined CSRA and GDIT offers innovative, competitive and compelling solutions to our customers, and provides attractive free cash flow coupled with good incremental return on capital for investors," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer of General Dynamics. "GDIT is positioned to deliver cost-effective, next-generation IT solutions and services to the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies as they modernize their information systems."

As a result of the closing of the acquisition, General Dynamics intends to cause all shares of CSRA common stock to be delisted from the NYSE, and CSRA will no longer have reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services business aviation; combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; C4ISR and IT solutions; and shipbuilding. The company's 2017 revenue was $31 billion. More information is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

