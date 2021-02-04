General Dynamics Information Technology Offers Microsoft Azure to Federal Agencies

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today the signing of Microsoft Partner Agreement for Online Services-Government (AOS-G). The new agreement provides federal customers with the capability to access Azure services and offerings, including the classified regions of Azure Government. Through the recently awarded Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS) contract, GDIT is now enabled to provide Department of Defense customers with migration to both Microsoft 365 and Azure.

"Clients across the federal government are rapidly adopting cloud and Software-as-a-Service solutions," said Ben Gianni, vice president and chief technology officer of GDIT. "Microsoft offers Microsoft 365 for collaboration, Azure for cloud based workloads and Dynamics 365 for customer relationship management."

"GDIT's agreement with Microsoft is an important component of our cloud strategy and provides federal customers the full set of offerings to meet their enterprise and mission requirements," said Gianni.

"Microsoft and GDIT have long partnered to support the most complex missions across the government sector," said Greg Myers, vice president of Microsoft Federal at Microsoft Corp. "This agreement will further solidify this relationship through GDIT's deep knowledge of the government programs to enable cloud technology to support modernization and digital transformation efforts across the federal government."

Microsoft is a Strategic Alliance Partner within GDIT's technology partner program, enabling GDIT to deliver a wide range of solutions on Azure, including cloud computing, storage, analytics and machine learning. GDIT's agreement with Microsoft helps the federal government leverage cloud technology for its missions, streamline costs and incorporate best-practice maintenance services.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information is available at www.gd.com.

