General Dynamics Land Systems awarded $769 million to advance to next phase of OMFV competition

News provided by

General Dynamics Land Systems

27 Jun, 2023, 18:40 ET

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the detailed design and prototype build and test phases of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle competition.

Formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), the XM30 is the Army's next generation infantry fighting vehicle developmental program that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded General Dynamics Land Systems $768.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for Phase III and IV detailed design and prototype build and testing.

"We are proud that our years of innovation, research, development and investment have led to this next-generation XM30 solution for the Army," said Gordon Stein, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. "Our highly affordable XM30 development approach maximizes performance to the Army's requirements, and delivers a vehicle that is purpose-built for the mission."

"Our XM30 was designed from its inception in our digital engineering environment, allowing efficient and agile integration of transformative capabilities on a platform that embodies the Army's vision for the Ground Combat Systems Common Infrastructure Architecture (GCIA)," said Stein.

About General Dynamics Land Systems
General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

About General Dynamics
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Land Systems

Also from this source

General Dynamics Land Systems receives $712 million order for Stryker DVHA1 vehicles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.