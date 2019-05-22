General Dynamics Mission Systems and Cubic Mission Solutions Integrate Products to Bring Encrypted Communications to Tactical Environments

FAIRFAX, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Mission Systems announced today that it plans to integrate its TACLANE-Nano Type 1 encryptor with Cubic Mission Solutions' DTECH M3X network module stack. The small size of the TACLANE-Nano allows it to plug into the industry's lowest Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) portable network stack, extending operational capability in harsh environments.

The move to integrate the TACLANE-Nano Type 1 encryptor comes in response to increasing demand by mobile warfighters and communications professionals to access information and communicate securely in battlefield and mission environments. The TACLANE-Nano will enable Cubic Mission Solutions' DTECH M3X network module stack, which is portable enough to be carried in a backpack, to have Type 1 encryption suitable for information up to the Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) level.

"We listened to our customers and heard that in addition to needing trusted and secure communications when mobile, they are also demanding increased performance in a low SWaP product," said Brian Morrison, vice president for the Cyber Solutions line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems. "This integration of products paves the way for us to deploy the world-class TACLANE technology with the resilient M3X networking modules to the mission with a simple snap."

The TACLANE-Nano is designed to provide the warfighter at the network edge with greater performance in a more compact, lightweight and power efficient form factor than solutions in use today. Built with the latest in cryptographic technology, the TACLANE-Nano protects information up to the TS/SCI level, and offers Power over Ethernet (POE) for easy integration into kits and features to enhance performance when used in severely restricted networks.

Cubic's M3X product family allows users to operate in austere environments with ruggedized modules consisting of a network switch, router, application server and smart battery power system. The M3X represents a new operational capability and configuration system, ready to be deployed for any mission.

The TACLANE-Nano was submitted to the National Security Agency December 2018 for certification and is available for purchase via General Dynamics Mission Systems and an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). For more information about General Dynamics Mission Systems, visit www.gdmissionsystems.com and follow us on Twitter @GDMS and LinkedIn/GDMS.

SOURCE General Dynamics Mission Systems

Related Links

http://gdmissionsystems.com

