General Dynamics Mission Systems' GPS Source Provides U.S. Army Forces in Germany with Improved Secure Positioning, Navigation and Timing Data

MAPS Gen 1 is a modular vehicle-mounted system that monitors GPS signals for validity and sends accurate data to military devices even when GPS signals are degraded or denied. Without trusted data, GPS-dependent systems fail to operate properly, hindering operational capability and soldier safety. MAPS Gen 1 is scalable and upgradable so warfighters will benefit from additional features and capabilities throughout fielding and product lifecycle. This system is now available for the U.S. Army to purchase via the Common Hardware Systems (CHS-5) contract for indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) acquisitions.

"The MAPS GEN 1 Assured PNT system that is being fielded today closes a capability gap for the U.S. Army in major areas of responsibility around the world," said Robert Horton, Vice President and Director for PNT Products at General Dynamics Mission Systems. "GPS Source employees are excited to deliver such an important capability and to contribute to the safety of America's soldiers."

The US Army's Project Manager for Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PM PNT) lead this initiative as the Army's acquisition developer tasked with developing, modernizing, and integrating optimal and affordable PNT capabilities to promote decisive action in Army Operations. As part of the Program Executive Office, PM PNT collaborates with other Army and Joint Service partners to develop interoperable, reliable products to promote real-time secure PNT services for a variety of combat and combat support field missions.

About GPS Source, Inc.

GPS Source, a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics Mission Systems, is a manufacturer of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions, and services. GPS Source serves the Department of Defense, the federal government, public safety, commercial electronics, survey, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and other demanding markets designing, developing, and manufacturing GPS transmission and validation components and systems. Their solutions support critical mission communication and enable GPS equipment to acquire signals in otherwise denied environments, such as in the cargo compartment of aircraft, maintenance hangars of train tunnels.

About General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). More information about General Dynamics Mission Systems is available at gdmissionsystems.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

