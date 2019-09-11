General Dynamics Mission Systems Introduces New Autonomous Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

The base Bluefin-12's extended modularity supports the integration of user-designated sensors and payloads to deliver new mission-critical capabilities. The Bluefin Robotics core autonomy with Standard Payload Interfaces (SPI), open-architecture compatibility and greater than 4,000 cubic centimeter-payload section supports the rapid integration of sensors and payload needed for the successful completion of new missions. The Bluefin-12 may be configured with an optional turnkey survey package delivering integrated survey capabilities including high-resolution sonar, environmental sensing, powerful on-board data processing and highly accurate navigation.

"The General Dynamics' team has invested in a completely new generation of vehicles," said Andy Rogers, vice president of undersea systems at General Dynamics Mission Systems. "The new Bluefin-12 provides superior design, high quality, excellent modularity and best-in-class reliability to deliver exceptional mission capability and range."

"We are proud to add the Bluefin-12 to our UUV family of products and to deliver both the Bluefin-12 and Bluefin-9 UUVs to Thales in support of the Royal Australian Navy's SEA 1778 program," Rogers said.

General Dynamics Mission Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $36.2 billion in revenue in 2018. More information about General Dynamics Mission Systems is available at gdmissionsystems.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Mission Systems

Related Links

http://www.generaldynamics.com

