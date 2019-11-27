General Dynamics Mission Systems Receives $731.8M Contract for Next-Generation Satellite Communications System

"MUOS will provide our warfighters with the ability to communicate securely, anywhere, anytime, with voice clarity and data transmission speed similar to using a civilian cellphone," says Manny Mora, vice president and general manager for the Space and Intelligence Systems line of business at General Dynamics Mission Systems. "This capability delivers a whole new level of connectivity for troops in the field."

MUOS was recently deemed operationally effective, operationally survivable, and cyber survivable, following successful completion of its Multiservice Operational Test and Evaluation (MOT&E). This summer's rigorous MOT&E, conducted by the U.S. Navy's Commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Force, included participation from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Most of the MUOS work will be completed in Scottsdale, Arizona, and completion is expected by November 2029.

