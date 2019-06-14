General Dynamics NASSCO to Christen and Launch Largest Containership Built in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics NASSCO will hold a special event to christen and launch the containership Lurline on Saturday, June 15. The Lurline is an 870-foot-long, 3,500 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), 44,200 deadweight metric ton, combination containership/roll-on, roll-off ("ConRo") vessel built for Honolulu-based Matson, Inc. The ship is the largest containership ever built in San Diego.

Lurline has liquefied natural gas-capable engines and is designed for energy efficiency. It is the lead ship of a two-vessel contract being built for Matson at General Dynamics NASSCO.

Thousands of individuals had a role in constructing the Lurline. The design of the ship provides the capability to transport containers, automobiles and rolling stock, including trailers. The construction and operation of the Lurline and its future sister ship are aligned with the Jones Act.

NASSCO serves as the only major shipyard on the West Coast of the United States designing, constructing and repairing ships for the U.S. Navy and commercial customers.

Ceremony participants include General Dynamics NASSCO president Kevin Graney and Matson CEO Matt Cox. Constance Lau, CEO and director of Hawaiian Electric Industries and a Matson board of directors member, will christen the ship with the traditional break of a champagne bottle on the hull.

NASSCO is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). More information about NASSCO is available at www.nassco.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics NASSCO

Related Links

http://www.nassco.com

