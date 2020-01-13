General Dynamics to Webcast 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results Conference Call

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, beginning at 9 am EST.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics Corporation

