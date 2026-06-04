General Fluidics and Invetech Partner to Accelerate Accessible Diagnostics at the Point of Care

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Fluidics (GF) and Invetech today announced a strategic collaboration to bring fast, high-quality diagnostics closer to patients , enabling earlier decisions, better outcomes, and broader access to care.

Founded at the Massachusetts General Hospital with a mission to make diagnostics genuinely accessible, General Fluidics is redefining routine blood testing by moving it out of central labs and directly into the clinics. From rural settings to urban urgent care centers, Axess transforms clinical practices by making reference-lab quality diagnostics available within minutes at point-of-care.

After a global search spanning four continents, GF selected Invetech as its development and scaleup partner for its proven end‑to‑end capability, deep diagnostics expertise, and culture of collaboration.

"This was a critical decision for us" said Rob Granier, CEO of General Fluidics. "We needed a partner who had seen the hard problems before , who could move fast, be transparent, and help us scale with confidence. Invetech stood out not just for technical depth, but for how they show up as a true partner".

Invetech brings decades of experience translating complex diagnostic technologies into manufacturable, regulated products combining commercial insight, risk discipline, and practical execution across every stage of development.

"What excites us about General Fluidics is the clarity of vision and the timing." said Andreas Knaack, CEO of Invetech. "The market is ready, the technology is mature, and decentralised testing is now the expectation. Together, we're building a platform designed to scale and to make a real difference in healthcare."

With aligned leadership, shared values, and a focus on execution, the collaboration positions General Fluidics to accelerate its journey from innovation to impact, bringing high quality diagnostics to more people, faster.

About Invetech

Invetech is your trusted partner in solving complex manufacturing and product development challenges in the global advanced therapies market. For more than three decades, we've partnered with leaders in diagnostics, life sciences, and cell therapy to co-create breakthrough solutions that transform ideas into market-ready technologies and therapies. Whether transitioning from early process development to commercial-scale manufacturing or optimizing complex workflows, our team combines scientific insight, engineering excellence and proven technology platforms to deliver tailored solutions. Our proven modules, technology platforms and custom automation solutions integrate seamlessly with your processes, reducing time to market, and supporting scalable, GMP-compliant manufacturing. Together with our clients, we're advancing healthcare.

To learn more about Invetech Group, visit https://www.invetechgroup.com/

About General Fluidics

General Fluidics is a Boston-based diagnostic company that spun out of Massachusetts General Hospital in 2018. The company is focused on making diagnostic testing more accessible for all patients. GF's Axess platform is a compact, seamlessly integrated benchtop diagnostic lab engineered to deliver hundreds of high-quality diagnostic tests at the point of care with results in minutes.

To learn more about General Fluidics, visit https://www.generalfluidics.com/

Contact:

Emily Ellinger

Marketing & Communications Manager

Invetech

[email protected]

SOURCE Invetech