General John M. Murray (Ret.), Former Commander of Army Futures Command, Joins Vita Inclinata as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors

Gen. Murray to Help Vita Disrupt Traditional Defense Acquisitions for New and Emerging Technologies and Products

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata , developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Gen. John M Murray (Ret.) as Vita Inclinata's ("Vita") Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors. Gen. Murray joins a prestigious team of board members, including recently announced Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski (Ret.) and others, to leverage his deep expertise and understanding of U.S. Army acquisitions and defense innovation ecosystems to guide the company's board of directors and leadership.

General Murray retired from the U.S. Army as a four-star general overseeing U.S. Army Futures Command from 2018 to December 2021. Before the Army Futures Command, General Murray served as the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, and commanded the 3rd Infantry Division during Operations Enduring Freedom and Resolute Support.

"I firmly believe that the technology Vita is delivering to our warfighters will make MEDEVAC operations safer and ultimately save lives," Murray said. "I'm committed to helping Vita disrupt traditional U.S. Government contract development by identifying solutions to 'cross the valley of death.' For too many years, the U.S. Army has relied entirely on the innovation of the traditional defense industry and has not taken advantage of small company break-through technologies such as the Vita Rescue System."

Vita Inclinata is well known within the defense innovation ecosystem, having received millions of dollars from the USAF's innovation vehicle AFWERX. The company also has received awards such as the grand prize winner of the U.S. Army's innovation program known as xTechSearch.

"General Murray is a perfect collaborator and mentor for Vita as the company works with Congress and the Defense Department to define and develop the defense innovation ecosystem," says Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita Inclinata.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

