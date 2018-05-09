General Khalifa Hifter Is Pleased To Be Back With The Libyan People He Represents

"Fortunately, the desperation shown by those who do not support the LNA's activities, which are securing the country of Libya for its' citizens, was shown to a global audience through its' planting false rumors regarding the health of General Hifter. The Marshall is truly alive and well, sacrificing his own health to make a tireless effort to fight for his people. His efforts are leading towards building a safe and secure country for the citizens of Libya, and building coalitions of support from the African Union, Gulf nations, European Union, United States and other great powers," said Daniel Faraci, Director of Grassroots Political Consulting LLC.

General Hifter will continue to plan operations to eradicate jihadis, terrorist groups and those who are profiting off of innocent migrants through the antiquated system of slave trading from Libya, no matter where they operate. In addition, he will continue to create coalitions to support his efforts from across the globe. The intent of all of this work is to create a stabile and secure future for the Libyan people to be educated, live in safe communities, build a sustainable infrastructure and create a self-sustaining economy. He also desires to establish a representative government, which is accountable to the citizens of Libya, and would serve as an example to the rest of the region.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKffCf4UDoI

(Video link courtesy of Ruptly, April 27, 2018, showing General Hafter returning to Libya)

**FARA Disclosure Statement: This material is distributed by Grassroots Political Consulting LLC on behalf of the Khaled Hifter. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.**

SOURCE Grassroots Political Consulting LLC