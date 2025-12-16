General Medicine Launches AI That Connects Feeling Heard to Getting Care

People are turning to AI for health questions. General Medicine is making those conversations productive by connecting them to doctors who can help.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every month, tens of millions of people ask AI chatbots about their health. More than half of U.S. adults now use AI for health questions regularly, rising to three-quarters among adults ages 18-49, according to a new General Medicine survey1. They're not doing this because they think AI is smarter than doctors. They're doing it because they finally feel heard. AI is available anytime, never rushes, asks follow-up questions, and speaks plain language. All things the current healthcare system can't provide at scale.

The problem is these conversations happen in isolation. They're disconnected from medical records and the doctors who could help take action. These genuinely illuminating, medically important conversations often lead nowhere.

General Medicine is solving that problem.

The healthcare company, from the team behind PillPack and Amazon Health, helps customers explore their health history and discuss what they're experiencing. General Medicine securely gathers health history from as far back and from as many providers as possible, and customers can then use AI chat to ask questions, note concerns, and share what they've noticed—all in plain language, with no time limit. The AI asks clarifying questions, provides general information, and translates those conversations into a summary the doctor reviews before an appointment. Visits begin with a shared understanding of the customer's full story, allowing the conversation to focus on clinical decisions and next steps like prescribing medications, ordering labs, scheduling imaging, or coordinating specialist care.

"As more people turned to AI for health questions, we realized AI was meeting a fundamental human need the healthcare system couldn't: the ability to have extended conversations and ask unlimited questions," said Elliot Cohen, cofounder of General Medicine. "The constraint is that healthcare has never had a way to translate those deep conversations into information doctors can use. That's a structural problem AI can solve at scale. When both sides start from shared understanding, the human relationship becomes fundamentally richer."

Before launching to customers, General Medicine developed these AI tools with and for doctors across 35+ specialties. Clinicians shaped how the system translates patient language into medically useful information.

"The AI tools from General Medicine have been transformative to my medical practice," said Lauralee Yalden, MD, FAAFP, clinician with General Medicine. "I've never seen anything like how seamless the AI tooling makes my work. I have data at my fingertips during visits and can take on much more complex care because everything I need to know is easily found."

Now, customers use the same tools their doctors rely on. Rather than starting over with every provider, customers start with their entire health history automatically gathered and interpreted by General Medicine. They can return anytime—day or night—to ask questions, track changes, or note new concerns.

"It's powerful when patients actually enjoy engaging with their health history," said Pallabi Sanyal-Dey, MD, FHM, Medical Director at General Medicine. "Even as a physician, I found new insights in my own record and could visualize my care in ways I hadn't before. It gets your doctor on the same page from the moment the visit starts. We know why you're really here right away and can talk about exactly what you want."

"People know their bodies better than anyone—they're living in them every day," said Ashwin Muralidharan, General Medicine's cofounder and CEO. "The problem isn't that people lack insights. It's that those insights get lost between visits. There's never been infrastructure to connect them to your medical care and translate them into action. We're improving what happens before and between visits, which changes what's possible during the visit."

All medical advice and decisions, including prescriptions, lab orders, diagnoses, and specialist referrals, are made by licensed clinicians. The company conducts ongoing clinical review of AI outputs to maintain safety, accuracy, and relevance. All customer health information is protected under applicable health information privacy and security standards, including HIPAA.

General Medicine is available in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., serving adults 18 and older. General Medicine has delivered care across more than 800 different types of visit and 35 specialties, with 83% of customers reporting addressing care they'd previously put off, and 31% saying it was care they'd delayed more than six months. The company accepts most major insurance plans and cash payments, with clear upfront pricing shown before booking.

About General Medicine

General Medicine operates as a healthcare store where customers can access comprehensive medical care with the simplicity and transparency of modern retail. Founded by the team behind PillPack and Amazon Health, the San Francisco-based company serves customers across all 50 U.S. states, and D.C. Customers can book appointments for any health concern and access specialists, labs, imaging, pharmacy services, and telehealth visits—all with upfront pricing and acceptance of most major insurance plans. Visit generalmedicine.co to explore your health history and book your first visit.

1 Online survey conducted December 11, 2025, via SurveyMonkey Audience among 1,200 U.S. adults ages 18+.

