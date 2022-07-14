General Mills Partners with Fetch Rewards to Launch New Brand Loyalty Program

Good Rewards, available on the Fetch Rewards app, will provide shoppers benefits for any purchase of General Mills' product portfolio of 45+ brands

MADISON, Wis., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, and General Mills today announced the launch of the Good Rewards loyalty program. An expansion of the companies' existing partnership and a first for General Mills, Good Rewards will provide members-only access to loyalty benefits and exclusive offers on the company's portfolio of more than 45 brands. Good Rewards is available in the Fetch app, which is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

By working with Fetch Rewards to provide consumers with the types of digital experiences they expect, General Mills is supporting each user's decision on where to shop and also rewarding them for the products they buy.

"We have seen a shift in the way consumers interact with brands. This partnership with Fetch Rewards will allow us to meet our consumers with personalized, digital-first experiences and rewards that best meet their own needs," said Doug Martin, General Mills Chief Brand and Disruptive Growth Officer. "Good Rewards will be the first program of its kind for General Mills, and we are excited to bring our consumers a fun, easy opportunity to save on groceries, no matter where they shop, which of our brands they love or which they choose to put in their cart."

Fetch Rewards works directly with consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and restaurants to give consumers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any retail or grocery receipt. Points can then be redeemed for free gift cards, merch and more right within the Fetch Rewards app.

"Adding the General Mills portfolio to the Fetch app brings consumers savings on a 150-year-old legacy of brands beloved in almost every household in the US, and we're thrilled to deepen our relationship with General Mills by bringing Good Rewards to millions of shoppers all over the nation," said David Sommer, Chief Customer Officer, Fetch Rewards. "By shifting into a digital program, the team will be able to learn and optimize more effectively to meet the needs of customers. It also allows for a holistic understanding of consumer behavior and enables teams to act on insights quickly and effectively, ultimately engaging with consumers in the strongest way possible, driving long-term value."

Fetch Rewards captures more than $120 billion in annual gross merchandise value, making the platform equivalent to the nation's fifth-largest and fastest-growing retailer. With its current active user base of more than 15 million active users, this flow of data provides the backbone for a new generation of advertising tools that drive real, measurable purchasing decisions.

Find more information about Fetch Rewards' brand partnerships here .

About General Mills:

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer rewards app in the U.S. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch Rewards app has amassed more than 15 million active users who have submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $300 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com .

Media Contact:

Allison Geyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Rewards