General Mills Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results And Updates Full-Year Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today reported results for the third quarter ended February 24, 2019. Financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2019 include contributions from Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. ("Blue Buffalo"), which was acquired on April 24, 2018.

"We had a strong third quarter, with positive organic sales growth and significant operating margin expansion," said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening. "Our year-to-date performance and fourth-quarter plans give us confidence that we will meet or exceed all of our key fiscal 2019 targets. For the full year, we now expect adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion will exceed our initial targets, net sales will finish toward the lower end of our guidance range, and adjusted operating profit will finish toward the higher end of the range. Our improved execution and strengthened performance this year reinforce our view that a balanced approach to top and bottom-line growth, centered on our Consumer First strategy, will drive long-term value for our shareholders."

General Mills is pursuing its Consumer First strategy and executing against its three key global growth priorities to drive consistent topline growth: 1) competing effectively through strong innovation, effective consumer marketing, and excellent in-store execution; 2) accelerating growth on its four differential growth platforms including Häagen-Dazs ice cream, snack bars, Old El Paso Mexican food, and its portfolio of natural and organic food brands; and 3) reshaping its portfolio through growth-enhancing acquisitions and divestitures, including the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, the leading brand in the fast-growing wholesome natural pet food category in the U.S. By combining consistent topline growth, margin expansion, and disciplined cash conversion and cash returns, General Mills expects to generate top-tier total shareholder returns over the long term.

Third Quarter Results Summary

Net sales increased 8 percent to $4.20 billion and were up 10 percent in constant currency, driven primarily by the addition of Blue Buffalo. Organic net sales increased 1 percent, with positive net price realization and mix partially offset by lower contributions from volume. Organic net sales growth in the Asia & Latin America , North America Retail, and Convenience Stores & Foodservice segments was partially offset by a decline in Europe & Australia .

increased 8 percent to and were up 10 percent in constant currency, driven primarily by the addition of Blue Buffalo. Organic net sales increased 1 percent, with positive net price realization and mix partially offset by lower contributions from volume. Organic net sales growth in the & , North America Retail, and Convenience Stores & Foodservice segments was partially offset by a decline in & . Gross margin increased 200 basis points to 34.4 percent of net sales. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes certain items affecting comparability, increased 170 basis points to 34.2 percent, driven by cost savings, benefits from net price realization and mix, and the addition of Blue Buffalo, partially offset by higher input costs.

increased 200 basis points to 34.4 percent of net sales. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes certain items affecting comparability, increased 170 basis points to 34.2 percent, driven by cost savings, benefits from net price realization and mix, and the addition of Blue Buffalo, partially offset by higher input costs. Operating profit totaled $651 million , up 14 percent from last year due primarily to higher net sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs and a loss on the sale of our La Salteña fresh pasta and refrigerated dough business in Argentina. Adjusted operating profit of $730 million increased 25 percent in constant currency, primarily driven by higher net sales, including the addition of Blue Buffalo, and higher adjusted gross margin. Operating profit margin of 15.5 percent increased 80 basis points. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 230 basis points to 17.4 percent.

totaled , up 14 percent from last year due primarily to higher net sales and gross margin, partially offset by higher restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs and a loss on the sale of our fresh pasta and refrigerated dough business in Argentina. Adjusted operating profit of increased 25 percent in constant currency, primarily driven by higher net sales, including the addition of Blue Buffalo, and higher adjusted gross margin. of 15.5 percent increased 80 basis points. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 230 basis points to 17.4 percent. Net earnings attributable to General Mills totaled $447 million compared to $941 million a year ago, primarily reflecting benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in last year's third quarter.

totaled compared to a year ago, primarily reflecting benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in last year's third quarter. Diluted EPS totaled $0.74 , down 54 percent from the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.83 in the third quarter, up 6 percent from the prior year in constant currency, driven by higher adjusted operating profit, partially offset by higher net interest expense, effective tax rate, and average diluted shares outstanding in the quarter.

Nine Month Results Summary

Net sales increased 7 percent to $12.70 billion and were up 9 percent in constant currency, driven by the addition of Blue Buffalo. Organic net sales essentially matched year-ago levels, with positive net price realization and mix offset by lower contributions from volume. Organic net sales growth in the Asia & Latin America and Convenience Stores & Foodservice segments was offset by a decline in North America Retail.

increased 7 percent to and were up 9 percent in constant currency, driven by the addition of Blue Buffalo. Organic net sales essentially matched year-ago levels, with positive net price realization and mix offset by lower contributions from volume. Organic net sales growth in the & and Convenience Stores & Foodservice segments was offset by a decline in North America Retail. Gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 33.8 percent of net sales. Adjusted gross margin increased 10 basis points to 34.1 percent, despite a 40 basis point headwind from a first-quarter purchase accounting adjustment related to the Blue Buffalo acquisition.

decreased 10 basis points to 33.8 percent of net sales. Adjusted gross margin increased 10 basis points to 34.1 percent, despite a 40 basis point headwind from a first-quarter purchase accounting adjustment related to the Blue Buffalo acquisition. Operating profit totaled $1.80 billion , down 4 percent from the prior year . Constant-currency adjusted operating profit increased 11 percent. Operating profit margin of 14.2 percent was down 170 basis points. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 60 basis points to 16.8 percent.

totaled , down 4 percent from the prior year Constant-currency adjusted operating profit increased 11 percent. of 14.2 percent was down 170 basis points. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 60 basis points to 16.8 percent. Net earnings attributable to General Mills totaled $1.18 billion .

totaled . Diluted EPS of $1.96 was 36 percent below prior-year levels. Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.39 was up 3 percent on a constant-currency basis.

Operating Segment Results

Components of Fiscal 2019 Reported Net Sales Growth Third Quarter Volume Price/Mix Foreign

Exchange Reported

Net Sales North America Retail (2) pts 2 pts -- Flat Convenience Stores & Foodservice (2) pts 5 pts -- 3% Europe & Australia (4) pts 2 pts (6) pts (8)% Asia & Latin America 2 pts 4 pts (8) pts (2)% Pet -- -- -- -- Total 5 pts 5 pts (2) pts 8% Nine Months







North America Retail (3) pts 2 pts (1) pt (2)% Convenience Stores & Foodservice (2) pts 4 pts -- 2% Europe & Australia (2) pts 2 pts (3) pts (3)% Asia & Latin America 3 pts 4 pts (8) pts (1)% Pet -- -- -- -- Total 4 pts 5 pts (2) pts 7%

Components of Fiscal 2019 Organic Net Sales Growth Third Quarter Organic

Volume Organic

Price/Mix Organic

Net Sales Foreign

Exchange Acquisitions &

Divestitures Reported

Net Sales North America Retail (2) pts 2 pts Flat -- -- Flat Convenience Stores & Foodservice (2) pts 5 pts 3% -- -- 3% Europe & Australia (4) pts 2 pts (2)% (6) pts -- (8)% Asia & Latin America 3 pts 4 pts 7% (8) pts (1) pt (2)% Pet -- -- -- -- -- -- Total (2) pts 3 pts 1% (2) pts 9 pts 8% Nine Months











North America Retail (3) pts 2 pts (1)% (1) pt -- (2)% Convenience Stores & Foodservice (2) pts 4 pts 2% -- -- 2% Europe & Australia (2) pts 2 pts Flat (3) pts -- (3)% Asia & Latin America 3 pts 4 pts 7% (8) pts -- (1)% Pet -- -- -- -- -- -- Total (2) pts 2 pts Flat (2) pts 9 pts 7%

Fiscal 2019 Segment Operating Profit Growth Third Quarter % Change as Reported % Change in Constant Currency North America Retail 12% 12% Convenience Stores & Foodservice 15% 15% Europe & Australia (11)% (1)% Asia & Latin America NM NM Pet -- -- Total 27% 27% Nine Months



North America Retail 4% 5% Convenience Stores & Foodservice 10% 10% Europe & Australia (4)% Flat Asia & Latin America 65% 42% Pet -- -- Total 13% 13%

North America Retail Segment

Third-quarter net sales for General Mills' North America Retail segment totaled $2.52 billion, essentially matching the prior year, with growth in the U.S. Cereal and U.S. Meals & Baking operating units offset by declines in Canada, U.S. Snacks, and U.S. Yogurt. Organic net sales were up modestly, rounding to flat versus last year. Segment operating profit of $582 million increased 12 percent as reported and in constant currency, driven by benefits from cost savings initiatives, lower selling, general, & administrative (SG&A) expenses, and positive net price realization and mix, partially offset by input cost inflation.

Through nine months, North America Retail segment net sales were down 2 percent to $7.58 billion. Organic net sales declined 1 percent. Segment operating profit totaled $1.75 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago as reported and up 5 percent in constant currency due to benefits from cost savings initiatives and lower SG&A expenses, partially offset by lower net sales and input cost inflation.

Convenience Stores & Foodservice Segment

Third-quarter net sales for the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment increased 3 percent to $472 million, driven by growth for the Focus 6 platforms, including frozen meals, snacks, frozen baked goods, and yogurt, partially offset by declines on bakery flour. Organic net sales were also up 3 percent. Segment operating profit increased 15 percent to $97 million, primarily driven by benefits from cost savings initiatives, positive net price realization and mix, and the comparison to a 10 percent operating profit decline in the year-ago period, partially offset by input cost inflation.

Through nine months, Convenience Stores & Foodservice net sales increased 2 percent to $1.45 billion, due primarily to growth for the Focus 6 platforms. Organic net sales also increased 2 percent. Segment operating profit increased 10 percent to $303 million, primarily driven by benefits from cost savings initiatives and positive net price realization and mix, partially offset by input cost inflation.

Europe & Australia Segment

Third-quarter net sales for the Europe & Australia segment declined 8 percent to $433 million, primarily driven by 6 points of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Organic net sales were down 2 percent. Sales declines for Yoplait yogurt and the negative impact of a continued challenging retail environment in France were partially offset by continued double-digit growth on snack bars and Häagen-Dazs ice cream. Segment operating profit of $24 million was down 11 percent as reported and down 1 percent in constant currency, driven by significant input cost inflation, including currency-driven inflation on products imported into the U.K, partially offset by benefits from cost savings initiatives, lower SG&A expenses, and favorable net price realization and mix.

Through nine months, Europe & Australia net sales declined 3 percent to $1.39 billion, driven by 3 points of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Organic net sales were flat to last year. Sales growth for the snack bars, ice cream, and Mexican food platforms offset a decline in yogurt. Segment operating profit of $81 million declined 4 percent as reported and was in line with last year in constant currency, with benefits from cost savings initiatives, lower SG&A expenses, and favorable product mix offset by input cost inflation, including currency-driven inflation on products imported into the U.K.

Asia & Latin America Segment

Third-quarter net sales for the Asia & Latin America segment declined 2 percent to $428 million, driven by 8 points of unfavorable foreign currency exchange and a 1-point headwind from the divestiture of our La Salteña fresh pasta and refrigerated dough business in Argentina. Organic net sales increased 7 percent. Net sales performance was led by growth for Pillsbury and Nature Valley snack bars, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, and Wanchai Ferry frozen dumplings. Segment operating profit totaled $20 million compared to a loss of $2 million a year ago, driven by organic net sales growth and lower SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher input costs.

Through nine months, Asia & Latin America net sales declined 1 percent to $1.26 billion, driven by 8 points of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Organic net sales increased 7 percent. The snack bar and ice cream platforms led net sales growth for the segment. Segment operating profit of $50 million increased 65 percent as reported and 42 percent in constant currency, driven by organic net sales growth, lower SG&A expenses, and the comparison against operating profit declines in the year-ago period, partially offset by higher input costs.

Pet Segment

Third-quarter net sales for the Pet segment totaled $347 million. On a pro forma basis, Pet segment net sales increased 4 percent, with growth in Food, Drug, and Mass (FDM) and E-commerce channels partially offset by declines in the Pet Specialty channel. Segment operating profit of $73 million was $2 million below the prior year on a pro forma basis, driven by higher input costs, plant start-up costs, and intangible asset amortization, partially offset by benefits from cost savings initiatives and synergies.

Through nine months, Pet net sales of $1.02 billion increased 3 percent on a pro forma basis. In-market results continued to show solid growth, with retail sales up high-single digits. Segment operating profit totaled $158 million, down $83 million on a pro forma basis, driven by the impact of purchase accounting, including a $53 million one-time inventory adjustment and $10 million of intangible asset amortization, as well as higher input costs and plant start-up costs, partially offset by benefits from cost savings initiatives and synergies.

General Mills expects pro forma Pet segment net sales growth will accelerate rapidly in the fourth quarter as the company doubles distribution and increases the BLUE product assortment in FDM channels. In addition, fourth-quarter Pet segment operating profit margins will benefit from accelerated synergies, cost savings initiatives, favorable product mix, and pricing actions taken earlier in the year. The company continues to expect these actions will result in double-digit pro forma growth in Pet segment net sales and operating profit for the full year, excluding acquisition-related charges.

Joint Venture Summary

Third-quarter net sales for Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) increased 2 percent in constant currency, and constant-currency net sales for Häagen-Dazs Japan (HDJ) declined 5 percent. Combined after-tax earnings from joint ventures were $12 million compared to $17 million last year, driven primarily by our $4 million after-tax share of CPW restructuring charges. Through nine months, after-tax earnings from joint ventures totaled $52 million compared to $64 million a year ago, driven by our $9 million after-tax share of CPW restructuring charges as well as lower net sales and higher input costs for HDJ.

Other Income Statement Items

Unallocated corporate items totaled $49 million net expense in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $51 million net expense a year ago. Excluding mark-to-market valuation effects and other items affecting comparability, unallocated corporate items totaled $65 million net expense this year compared to $41 million net expense last year.

We recorded a $35 million pre-tax loss on the sale of the La Salteña business in Argentina in the third quarter. Restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs totaled $60 million in the quarter compared to $8 million a year ago. An additional $3 million of project-related charges were recorded in cost of sales a year ago (please see Note 3 below for more information on these charges).

Net interest expense totaled $131 million in the third quarter compared to $89 million a year ago, primarily driven by financing related to the Blue Buffalo acquisition. The effective tax rate in the quarter was a 17.7 percent charge compared to an 85.9 percent benefit last year (please see Note 6 below for more information on our effective tax rate). Excluding items affecting comparability, the adjusted effective tax rate was 19.9 percent compared to 15.2 percent a year ago, primarily driven by a year-to-date adjustment to the statutory rate during the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

Cash Flow Generation and Cash Returns

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.03 billion through nine months of fiscal 2019. Capital investments through the first nine months totaled $368 million. Nine-month free cash flow conversion was 113 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings. Dividends paid year-to-date totaled $884 million. Average diluted shares outstanding through nine months increased 4 percent to 604 million.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, General Mills expects Blue Buffalo's net sales and segment operating profit growth will accelerate meaningfully, driven by significant distribution expansion in the FDM channel. Fourth-quarter results for the base business will be impacted by the comparison against the year-ago period that included the strongest quarterly performance of fiscal 2018.

Based on its year-to-date performance and fourth-quarter expectations, the company updated its full-year fiscal 2019 targets:

Organic net sales are expected to finish toward the lower end of the initial guidance range of between flat and up 1 percent. Net sales are also expected to finish toward the lower end of the range of 9 to 10 percent growth in constant currency, including the impact of the Blue Buffalo acquisition.

are expected to finish toward the lower end of the initial guidance range of between flat and up 1 percent. Net sales are also expected to finish toward the lower end of the range of 9 to 10 percent growth in constant currency, including the impact of the Blue Buffalo acquisition. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit is expected to finish toward the upper end of the initial guidance range of 6 to 9 percent growth from the base of $2.6 billion reported in fiscal 2018.

is expected to finish toward the upper end of the initial guidance range of 6 to 9 percent growth from the base of reported in fiscal 2018. Constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS are now expected to range between flat and up 1 percent from the base of $3.11 earned in fiscal 2018, which is ahead of the previous range of flat to down 3 percent.

are now expected to range between flat and up 1 percent from the base of earned in fiscal 2018, which is ahead of the previous range of flat to down 3 percent. The company now expects free cash flow conversion of at least 105 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings, which is ahead of the previous guidance of at least 95 percent.

of at least 105 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings, which is ahead of the previous guidance of at least 95 percent. Currency translation is expected to reduce reported net sales by 1 to 2 percentage points in fiscal 2019 and is not expected to have a material impact on full-year adjusted operating profit or adjusted diluted EPS.

General Mills will hold a briefing for investors today, March 20, 2019, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). You can access the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our current expectations and assumptions. These forward-looking statements, including the statements under the caption "Fiscal 2019 Outlook," and statements made by Mr. Harmening, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In particular, our predictions about future net sales and earnings could be affected by a variety of factors, including: competitive dynamics in the consumer foods industry and the markets for our products, including new product introductions, advertising activities, pricing actions, and promotional activities of our competitors; economic conditions, including changes in inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, or the availability of capital; product development and innovation; consumer acceptance of new products and product improvements; consumer reaction to pricing actions and changes in promotion levels; acquisitions or dispositions of businesses or assets, including our acquisition of Blue Buffalo and issues in the integration of Blue Buffalo and retention of key management and employees; unfavorable reaction to our acquisition of Blue Buffalo by customers, competitors, suppliers, and employees; changes in capital structure; changes in the legal and regulatory environment, including tax legislation, labeling and advertising regulations, and litigation; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill, other intangible assets, or other long-lived assets, or changes in the useful lives of other intangible assets; changes in accounting standards and the impact of significant accounting estimates; product quality and safety issues, including recalls and product liability; changes in consumer demand for our products; effectiveness of advertising, marketing, and promotional programs; changes in consumer behavior, trends, and preferences, including weight loss trends; consumer perception of health-related issues, including obesity; consolidation in the retail environment; changes in purchasing and inventory levels of significant customers; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources, including raw materials, packaging, and energy; disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain; effectiveness of restructuring and cost saving initiatives; volatility in the market value of derivatives used to manage price risk for certain commodities; benefit plan expenses due to changes in plan asset values and discount rates used to determine plan liabilities; failure or breach of our information technology systems; foreign economic conditions, including currency rate fluctuations; and political unrest in foreign markets and economic uncertainty due to terrorism or war. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any future events or circumstances.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Supplementary Information







GENERAL MILLS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited) (In Millions, Except per Share Data)





















































Quarter Ended

Nine-Month Period Ended

Feb. 24,



Feb. 25,









Feb. 24,



Feb. 25,









2019



2018



% Change

2019



2018



% Change Net sales $ 4,198.3



$ 3,882.3



8.1 %

$ 12,703.5



$ 11,850.2



7.2 % Cost of sales

2,755.3





2,625.8



4.9 %



8,408.0





7,834.2



7.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses

696.6





679.5



2.5 %



2,192.6





2,117.9



3.5 % Divestiture loss

35.4





-



NM





35.4





-



NM

Restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs

59.7





7.5



NM





267.7





14.3



NM

Operating profit

651.3





569.5



14.4 %



1,799.8





1,883.8



(4.5) % Benefit plan non-service income

(21.4)





(23.2)



(7.8) %



(63.3)





(64.5)



(1.9) % Interest, net

130.8





89.3



46.5 %



397.0





236.6



67.8 % Earnings before income taxes and after-tax earnings from joint ventures

541.9





503.4



7.6 %



1,466.1





1,711.7



(14.3) % Income taxes

95.8





(432.5)



(122.2) %



313.1





(29.1)



NM

After-tax earnings from joint ventures

11.8





16.6



(28.9) %



52.0





64.1



(18.9) % Net earnings, including earnings attributable to redeemable and noncontrolling interests

457.9





952.5



(51.9) %



1,205.0





1,804.9



(33.2) % Net earnings attributable to redeemable and noncontrolling interests

11.1





11.1



- %



22.5





28.3



(20.5) % Net earnings attributable to General Mills $ 446.8



$ 941.4



(52.5) %

$ 1,182.5



$ 1,776.6



(33.4) % Earnings per share - basic $ 0.74



$ 1.64



(54.9) %

$ 1.97



$ 3.10



(36.4) % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.74



$ 1.62



(54.3) %

$ 1.96



$ 3.05



(35.7) % Dividends per share $ 0.49



$ 0.49



- %

$ 1.47



$ 1.47



- %













































Quarter Ended





Nine-Month Period Ended



Feb. 24,





Feb. 25,



Basis Pt





Feb. 24,





Feb. 25,



Basis Pt

Comparisons as a % of net sales:

2019





2018



Change





2019





2018



Change

Gross margin

34.4 %



32.4 %

200





33.8 %



33.9 %

(10)

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

16.6 %



17.5 %

(90)





17.3 %



17.9 %

(60)

Operating profit

15.5 %



14.7 %

80





14.2 %



15.9 %

(170)

Net earnings attributable to General Mills

10.6 %



24.2 %

NM





9.3 %



15.0 %

NM















































Quarter Ended





Nine-Month Period Ended Comparisons as a % of net sales excluding

Feb. 24,





Feb. 25,



Basis Pt





Feb. 24,





Feb. 25,



Basis Pt

certain items affecting comparability (a):

2019





2018



Change





2019





2018



Change

Adjusted gross margin

34.2 %



32.5 %

170





34.1 %



34.0 %

10

Adjusted operating profit

17.4 %



15.1 %

230





16.8 %



16.2 %

60

Adjusted net earnings attributable to General Mills

12.0 %



11.9 %

10





11.4 %



11.4 %

Flat













































(a) See Note 7 for a reconciliation of these measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).









See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





























Operating Segment Results and Supplementary Information









GENERAL MILLS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited) (In Millions)

























































Quarter Ended



Nine-Month Period Ended



Feb. 24,

2019





Feb. 25,

2018



% Change





Feb. 24,

2019





Feb. 25,

2018



% Change Net sales:









































North America Retail $ 2,518.6



$ 2,517.4



- %

$ 7,583.5



$ 7,727.4



(1.9) % Convenience Stores & Foodservice

472.5





460.3



2.7 %



1,450.1





1,419.6



2.1 % Europe & Australia

432.7





469.8



(7.9) %



1,387.2





1,428.4



(2.9) % Asia & Latin America

427.7





434.8



(1.6) %



1,257.4





1,274.8



(1.4) % Pet

346.8





-



NM





1,025.3





-



NM

Total $ 4,198.3



$ 3,882.3



8.1 %

$ 12,703.5



$ 11,850.2



7.2 %











































Operating profit:









































North America Retail $ 581.6



$ 518.3



12.2 %

$ 1,749.5



$ 1,674.4



4.5 % Convenience Stores & Foodservice

96.7





84.3



14.7 %



303.4





275.6



10.1 % Europe & Australia

24.4





27.3



(10.6) %



81.4





84.8



(4.0) % Asia & Latin America

19.5





(2.1)



NM





49.6





30.1



64.8 % Pet

73.0





-



NM





158.3





-



NM

Total segment operating profit

795.2





627.8



26.7 %



2,342.2





2,064.9



13.4 % Unallocated corporate items

48.8





50.8



(3.9) %



239.3





166.8



43.5 % Divestiture loss

35.4





-



NM





35.4





-



NM

Restructuring, impairment, and other









































exit costs

59.7





7.5



NM





267.7





14.3



NM

Total $ 651.3



$ 569.5



14.4 %

$ 1,799.8



$ 1,883.8



(4.5) %















































Quarter Ended



Nine-Month Period Ended



Feb. 24,

2019





Feb. 25,

2018



Basis Pt

Change





Feb. 24,

2019





Feb. 25,

2018



Basis Pt

Change

Segment operating profit as a % of net sales:









































North America Retail

23.1 %



20.6 %

250





23.1 %



21.7 %

140

Convenience Stores & Foodservice

20.5 %



18.3 %

220





20.9 %



19.4 %

150

Europe & Australia

5.6 %



5.8 %

(20)





5.9 %



5.9 %

-

Asia & Latin America

4.6 %



(0.5) %

510





3.9 %



2.4 %

150

Pet

21.0 %



NM %

NM





15.4 %



NM



NM

Total segment operating profit

18.9 %



16.2 %

270





18.4 %



17.4 %

100













































See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.



























