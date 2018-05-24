General Mills to Webcast Discussion from the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will webcast its discussion at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, May 31 at 2:40 p.m. ET (1:40 p.m. CT). Jeff Harmening, General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session focused on General Mills business strategies and growth opportunities. Interested investors can access the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

