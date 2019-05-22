General Mills to Webcast Presentation at the 2019 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will webcast its upcoming presentation at the 2019 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET. Jeff Harmening, General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the company's strategies for generating long-term shareholder value and answer questions from conference attendees. Interested investors can access the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 proforma net sales of U.S. $17.0 billion, including $1.3 billion from Blue Buffalo. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

