General Motors and AT&T Set Automotive Connectivity Benchmark with 5G

DALLAS and DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors and AT&T* will bring 5G cellular connectivity to millions of GM vehicles coming off the assembly line over the next decade in the United States. GM and AT&T are working together to set the benchmark for automotive connectivity with a fifth generation cellular network architecture to meet the needs of an all-electric and autonomous future.

GM and AT&T are collaborating to build a high performance 5G core network that delivers a new standard. Network enhancements will include:

Improved roadway-centric coverage

Faster music and video downloads with higher quality

Faster, more reliable, and secure over-the-air software updates

Faster navigation, mapping, and voice services

5G connectivity will first be available in select model year 2024 vehicles. Additionally, through GM's fifth generation network, current 4G LTE-equipped model year 2019 and newer vehicles will experience faster connectivity speeds and many of the same performance benefits of future 5G-equipped vehicles. Current Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners in the U.S. with 4G LTE-capable model year 2019 and newer vehicles will easily migrate to the new network infrastructure once available.

This rollout is part of GM and AT&T's broad strategy to launch the world's largest fleet of 5G-enabled vehicles and the culmination of a two-year collaboration, including test-driving connected vehicles in GM's 5G proving grounds in Milford, Michigan.

AT&T has the nation's most reliable 5G network,1 covering more than 250 million people across the country. From 2016 to 2020, AT&T invested more than $110 billion in its wireless and wireline networks, including capital investments and acquisitions of wireless spectrum and operations.

GM offers OnStar and Connected Services2 to more than 16 million customers in the U.S. and Canada. Since the launch of 4G LTE in 2014, GM owners have used more than 171 million gigabytes of data across its brands, which is equivalent to nearly 5.7 billion hours of music streamed or more than 716 million hours of streaming video.

To support GM's rapid innovation and delivery of next generation connected vehicle solutions, AT&T and Microsoft are bringing together the speed and reliability of AT&T's 5G network with Microsoft's scalable and secure cloud services.

The 4G LTE and 5G network improvements will be foundational for the future of GM's growing over-the-air update strategy, an element of the automaker's overall innovation and growth plan. With more advanced features, robust software and faster download speeds, more data is accessible to provide a more convenient customer experience. GM's fifth generation network will also provide a strong foundation as the company advances its technology, such as Super Cruise and its Vehicle Intelligence Platform.

"Together with AT&T, we've brought unprecedented experiences to the daily commute, family road trips and everything in between," said Santiago Chamorro, GM vice president of Global Connected Services. "As an in-vehicle connectivity leader, this rollout demonstrates our commitment to growth through software-enabled services and reimagining every customer touchpoint by enabling faster connectivity speeds to power in-vehicle voice-enabled services, navigation, and apps that our customers have grown to love."

"By connecting millions of GM vehicles to our nationwide 5G network, we will improve the customer experience for existing services while laying the groundwork for the next wave of innovation including autonomous driving," said Gregory Wieboldt, senior vice president, Global Business, Industry Solutions, AT&T. "We now connect more vehicles than any other carrier and GM has played a critical role in our success. We're honored to work alongside GM to usher the next chapter of connected driving."

AT&T and GM have been working together since launching in-vehicle Wi-Fi ® hotpots3 in 2014, adding WarnerMedia's robust library of streaming premium content in 2020 and enabling best-in-class connectivity features in millions of GM vehicles currently on the road.

When launched, GM will provide access for its strategic partners to connect over AT&T's 5G network, raising the bar for the interoperability and scale necessary to deliver future mobility services, such as e-commerce, smart city and vehicle-to-electric grid.

1Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis.

2Connected services include navigation services and Remote Access Plan. Data plans offered by AT&T. Services subject to user terms and limitations. Certain services require working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal. OnStar links to emergency services. Visit onstar.com for details. Availability subject to change.

3Built-in Wi-Fi hotspot provides connectivity for up to seven Wi-Fi-capable devices. Connected devices use data from your plan. Returning devices connect automatically and use plan data unless hotspot is removed from returning device settings. Performance varies based on number of devices connected and other factors.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

https://www.att.com

