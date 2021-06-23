General Motors and Shell Offer Renewable Energy Solutions to U.S. Homeowners, EV Owners and Suppliers

DETROIT, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors and Shell, through its wholly owned subsidiary MP2 Energy, LLC ("Shell"), are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM's customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy resources.

This program is currently available for eligible owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in Texas. Coming this summer, owners of electric vehicles from GM brands will have the opportunity to select home energy plans that include the option for free overnight hours of EV charging1. This month, the companies will also begin providing GM suppliers access to a tailored suite of renewable energy products to assist in setting and achieving their individual emissions-reduction goals. Employees of participating GM suppliers will be eligible for the home energy plans mentioned above.

Both GM and Shell have recently announced ambitious goals to address emissions.

GM plans to be carbon neutral in global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to science-based targets that align with the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Addressing climate change requires incredible scale," said Kristen Siemen, chief sustainability officer, General Motors. "At GM, we're committed to helping bring everybody in on a more sustainable future."

Shell's target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress in achieving the goals of the UN Paris Agreement on climate change. This target includes emissions not only from the energy Shell produces and processes, but also from all the energy products it sells to its customers.

"Shell is working across many sectors to help address greenhouse gas emissions and to serve as a partner for change," said Glenn Wright, vice president of Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell. "We see opportunities amidst the challenges of the energy transition, and we are excited to work with GM to provide options for consumers and businesses focused on their emissions impact."

GM and Shell expect to expand the residential and EV offerings across U.S. markets in the future.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Royal Dutch Shell plc, incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses that include renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com.

1Owners of eligible Chevrolet electric vehicles (EV) will have the opportunity to schedule their EV to charge during the free overnight hours, from midnight to 5 a.m.

