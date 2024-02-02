General Motors Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, ICT Budget and Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Feb, 2024, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Motors Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General Motors Co (GM) is a Detroit-based automobile manufacturing company engaged in designing, building, and selling a variety of automobiles, including cars, crossovers, and trucks, as well as automobile parts in different parts of the world.

GM develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology through its global segment, Cruise. GM sells vehicles through dealers to retail customers, and directly or through dealers to a variety of fleet customers, including governments, leasing companies, commercial fleet customers, and rental car companies.

The report provides information and insights into General Motors' tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

  • General Motors has revised its IT infrastructure by splitting it into two units. One being the back-office IT support which primarily focuses on how software enables the business, while the other is a new digital business software function which includes technology strategy and software product development.
  • GM is utilizing advanced robotics systems to reduce downtime at assembly plants and increase productivity of production plant workers. GM has connected more than 25% of its factory robots to cloud-based servers via the internet to avoid potential failures of robots and ensure seamless functioning of its production lines.
  • GM is applying generative design (an innovative artificial intelligence-based design process) to design futuristic vehicle parts and components that enable production of more powerful, lighter and customizable vehicles conveniently and sustainably.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into General Motors' tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: GM Ventures
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Honda
  • Redhat
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • AT&T
  • Samsara
  • Blink

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8v0uld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Medical Marijuana Market Report 2024: Market Value to Reach $154.83 Billion by 2034 from $16.88 Billion in 2023

Global Medical Marijuana Market Report 2024: Market Value to Reach $154.83 Billion by 2034 from $16.88 Billion in 2023

The "Global Medical Marijuana Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Product; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been...
Asia-Pacific's Sustainable Wire and Cable Market Poised for Robust Growth - Analysis and Forecasts to 2032

Asia-Pacific's Sustainable Wire and Cable Market Poised for Robust Growth - Analysis and Forecasts to 2032

The "Asia-Pacific Sustainable Wire and Cable Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.