General Motors Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, ICT Budget and Contracts

General Motors Co (GM) is a Detroit-based automobile manufacturing company engaged in designing, building, and selling a variety of automobiles, including cars, crossovers, and trucks, as well as automobile parts in different parts of the world.

GM develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology through its global segment, Cruise. GM sells vehicles through dealers to retail customers, and directly or through dealers to a variety of fleet customers, including governments, leasing companies, commercial fleet customers, and rental car companies.



The report provides information and insights into General Motors' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

General Motors has revised its IT infrastructure by splitting it into two units. One being the back-office IT support which primarily focuses on how software enables the business, while the other is a new digital business software function which includes technology strategy and software product development.

GM is utilizing advanced robotics systems to reduce downtime at assembly plants and increase productivity of production plant workers. GM has connected more than 25% of its factory robots to cloud-based servers via the internet to avoid potential failures of robots and ensure seamless functioning of its production lines.

GM is applying generative design (an innovative artificial intelligence-based design process) to design futuristic vehicle parts and components that enable production of more powerful, lighter and customizable vehicles conveniently and sustainably.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: GM Ventures

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

