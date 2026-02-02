General Motors' Global Chief Media Officer, Shenan Reed, Joins IAB Tech Lab Board of Directors

Reed becomes first brand marketer to join board

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, today announced that Shenan Reed, Global Chief Media Officer, General Motors (GM), has joined its Board of Directors, marking a historic first as the organization welcomes a brand marketer to its leadership team.

"Shenan Reed is the first brand representative to take a seat at the table, and that matters," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "She brings the marketer's point of view to how our standards and technologies actually work in the real world, ensuring that advertiser priorities such as trust, transparency, and, above all, business impact sit alongside those of publishers and platforms. This marketer's voice will become even more important as the industry moves towards an agentic future. It's a meaningful step toward a more balanced, collaborative ecosystem."

For Reed, the appointment reflects the commitment to shaping the future of digital marketing.

"Joining the IAB Tech Lab Board is both a personal honor and a professional privilege," said Shenan Reed, global chief media officer, General Motors. "As a brand, GM sees firsthand how standards translate into consumer trust, media investment, and business outcomes. My role can help bridge the needs of marketers and consumers with hands-on solutions that are scalable, inclusive, and meaningful."

As the first brand marketer to join the Board, Reed brings a unique perspective rooted in real-world consumer understanding and operational scale. With MediaOne, GM's internal global media agency of record, the company has unified planning, buying, and measurement under one roof, powered by data and identity solutions that enable transparency, agility, and performance across every channel.

"General Motors' spirit of innovation drives every aspect of how the company connects with consumers," Reed added. "From AI-powered media optimization to privacy-first data strategies, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marketing while staying grounded in responsibility and relevance. Our collaboration with IAB Tech Lab is about helping build a healthier, more enduring digital ecosystem."

To learn more about IAB Tech Lab's Board of Directors, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ .

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, brands, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; cross-channel programmatic effectiveness and ad measurement; and the impact of LLMs and AI agents on advertising. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, Trusted Server, and the Agentic Roadmap initiative for agentic advertising. Board members and companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

