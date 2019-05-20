General Motors Honors BorgWarner as Winner of Coveted Supplier Innovation Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner was named a GM Innovation Award winner during General Motors' 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Thursday, May 16 in Warren, Michigan.

GM's Innovation Award recognizes the top suppliers among thousands of global contenders that introduced innovations that benefit customers. BorgWarner was named one of four 2018 Innovation Award winners for its Dual Volute turbocharger for gasoline engines.

The new dual volute turbocharger was specifically engineered for gasoline engines in light-duty vehicles with aggressive transient response targets. BorgWarner's new turbocharger delivers a noticeably quicker engine response time when accelerating from low speeds. The dual volute geometry allows for the complete segregation of engine exhaust pulsations so more exhaust energy is available to the turbine wheel, compared with traditional twin-scroll turbochargers. By offering superior exhaust gas pulse separation, the dual volute design delivers a 10 percent improvement in time-to-torque compared to traditional twin-scroll turbochargers with no perceptible turbo lag, while also increasing system efficiency. General Motors is the first OEM to put this innovative technology in a production vehicle, the 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck models powered by GM's 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by General Motors for our engineering team's achievements and inventive efforts in developing the dual volute turbocharger for gasoline engines for use in GM's pickup trucks," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. "Pursuing innovation is fundamental to BorgWarner's business and a key way we showcase our leadership in boosting solutions that meet our customer's individual needs. To be recognized for our innovation by our customer is the highest honor we can get as a company."

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 68 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

General Motors is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

