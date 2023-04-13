General Motors Names Alps Alpine North America, Inc. a 2022 Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Alps Alpine North America, Inc. as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the 11th consecutive (21st overall) time Alps Alpine has received the award.

"This year was marked with a mixture of challenges and triumphs, so it is with great appreciation and honor that we accept this award for Supplier of the Year," said Cameron Hosner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Alps Alpine. "As we move forward, we vow our continued and unrelenting aim to deliver solutions that contribute to the creation of a brighter future for our customers, our partners, and ourselves."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

