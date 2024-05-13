General Motors Names Alps Alpine North America, Inc. a 2023 Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Alps Alpine North America, Inc. as a 2023 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 32nd annual Supplier of the Year event in Aventura, Florida earlier in April.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the 12th consecutive (22nd overall) time Alps Alpine has received the award.

Pictured (Left to Right): Cameron Hosner, Mark Walters (Director - Electrical Systems, Autonomous Driving, and Active Safety), Kristin Toth (Executive Director - Electrical Systems, Software, and Connectivity), Mike Kenhard.

"We are most honored to receive this prestigious recognition from General Motors," said Cameron Hosner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Alps Alpine North America. "This award is a testament to the hard work by all our teams to design, build, and deliver solutions with excellence."

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said Jeff Morrison, Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

