General Motors Names Belcan a 2021 Supplier of the Year

CINCINNATI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of digital engineering, design, software, supply chain, and IT solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government sectors, announced today that it has been recognized by General Motors as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the fifth time Belcan has received the award.

Belcan's CEO Lance Kwasniewski accepted the award on behalf of the Belcan team. "We are honored to have been selected by GM as a result of our vast expertise in supply chain acceleration, performance improvement, and many other areas," Kwasniewski said. "I am very proud of our team and look forward to continuing to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions to GM for many years to come."

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Belcan is a global supplier of digital engineering, design, software, supply chain, and IT solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government sectors. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers – from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

