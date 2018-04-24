General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationship we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

"Allegiant is honored to once again receive this significant award and is proud to be included with the elite group of businesses that were recognized by General Motors," said Nicole Grove, Founder and CEO. "I congratulate each of our team members for contributing to our partnership with GM and Allegiant's success. Allegiant appreciates being recognized as a trusted and reliable partner to GM and manufacturing companies worldwide; delivering innovative, effective, and sustainable results."

Allegiant International is a professional services network focusing on manufacturing supplier performance improvement initiatives. The firm's headquarters is located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Allegiant has over 750 professionals working globally, in three lines of service: advisory services, tactical operations (supply chain and response teams), and engineering/technical services.

Allegiant International: With global capability, Allegiant's value proposition is to deliver clients optimal results by acting with "speed & precision". Visit our website at www.allegiantworks.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-motors-recognizes-allegiant-international-as-a-supplier-of-the-year-300635859.html

SOURCE Allegiant International LLC

Related Links

http://www.allegiantworks.com

