General Motors Selects Pinnacle Intelligence for BDC Services, Supporting Its Integrated AI-Enabled Approach

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Intelligence, a technology-enabled services company transforming automotive retail operations through data, AI, and global talent, today announced that it has been approved by General Motors as an authorized vendor for Business Development Center (BDC) services.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Pinnacle Intelligence and reinforces the company's differentiated approach to dealership operations—combining end-to-end ownership, advanced data capabilities, artificial intelligence, and a highly skilled global workforce to deliver measurable outcomes in customer experience, efficiency, and profitability.

Pinnacle's BDC model is designed to help dealerships improve lead conversion, optimize customer engagement, and ensure consistent, high-quality interactions across all touchpoints. By integrating operations with proprietary data and AI-driven insights, Pinnacle enables dealerships to move beyond fragmented tools toward a unified, performance-driven operating model.

"As a principal in automotive retail overseeing a scaled, multi-dealership enterprise, I've experienced firsthand the challenges of running a high-performing BDC. Pinnacle was built to address those challenges with discipline, accountability, and a deep understanding of dealership operations. General Motors' recognition reinforces that this approach delivers—not just in theory, but in real dealership environments every day."

— Inder Dosanjh, Founder & Chairman, Pinnacle Intelligence

Pinnacle Intelligence currently supports dealerships across the United States, delivering scalable solutions across BDC operations, customer experience, and back-office functions. The company's integrated model ensures full accountability—from execution to outcomes—while leveraging data and AI to continuously optimize performance.

"Dealerships today don't need more tools—they need outcomes. Our approach at Pinnacle is simple: take full ownership of the BDC function and power it with data, AI, and a world-class global workforce. This recognition from General Motors validates that integrated model and gives us the opportunity to scale our impact across their dealer network."

— Munish Mahajan, CEO & Co-Founder, Pinnacle Intelligence

"The future of automotive retail will be shaped by how effectively dealerships leverage data, artificial intelligence, and talent to drive better customer experiences and operational performance. Pinnacle Intelligence has built a highly differentiated model that brings those three capabilities together in one integrated platform—combining clean and actionable data, AI-driven intelligence, and a scalable global workforce with deep dealership expertise. General Motors' approval validates the growing importance of this integrated approach and the measurable value it can create for dealers navigating an increasingly complex and digital operating environment."

— Eric Cunningham, Advisory Board Member, Pinnacle Intelligence and Former General Motors Vice President

With this approval, Pinnacle Intelligence is well-positioned to expand its footprint across General Motors dealerships, supporting their efforts to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

About Pinnacle Intelligence

Pinnacle Intelligence is a technology-enabled services company redefining operational excellence in automotive retail. Built by industry practitioners, Pinnacle combines deep domain expertise with advanced data, artificial intelligence, and a global delivery model to provide end-to-end solutions across customer operations, BDC, accounting, and back-office functions. The company's integrated approach enables dealerships to increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce operating costs. For more news and information about Pinnacle Intelligence, please visit https://pinintel.com/news-events.

SOURCE Pinnacle Intelligence