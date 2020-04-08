General Motors Statement on Ventilator Contract with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

DETROIT, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GM and Ventec Life Systems are working with speed and urgency to arm front-line medical professionals with the critical care ventilators they need to treat seriously ill patients. GM is proud to deploy its purchasing and manufacturing capability alongside the respiratory care expertise of Ventec. We remain dedicated to working with the Administration to ensure American innovation and manufacturing meet the needs of the country during this global pandemic.

