General Motors Veteran, Alan S. Batey Adds Deep Industry Experience to the Board of Uniformity Labs

A mechanical engineer by training, Mr. Batey has more than 40 years of international automotive experience. He has served in a variety of senior executive roles on the ground in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US for General Motors. Most recently, Mr. Batey was President of GM North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, where he was responsible for the firm's largest and most profitable region with over US$110 billion in revenue and over 100,000 employees.

"As a leader in the global automotive industry, Alan's knowledge is invaluable to us as we take Uniformity to the next level of development," said Adam Hopkins, founder and CEO of Uniformity Labs. "His commercial expertise is proven and we are benefitting greatly from his unique perspective not only in the auto industry, which is a pivotal market for us, but also from his experience scaling businesses globally."

"AM has clearly been a disruptor in the sectors where it has been adopted. Uniformity's approach is transforming the commercial and industrial 3D printing industry, greatly improving the quality of parts, reducing cost and making it more accessible to a wider range of industries," said Alan Batey. "After meeting Adam and the team, I was convinced that I wanted to be part of the team that is driving innovation in this space."

Uniformity Labs is an additive manufacturing (AM) parts, printing, and metal feedstock producer that has pioneered revolutionary refining and printing processes that significantly enhance the 3D printing value proposition. Its feedstock materials and print processes have a dramatic impact on the AM value chain by increasing the speed, quality, reliability, and efficiency of printing, and by improving printing economics.

For more information please visit our website – www.uniformitylabs.com

Media contact:

Frank De Maria – 347 647 0284

[email protected]

SOURCE Uniformity Labs

Related Links

http://www.uniformitylabs.com

