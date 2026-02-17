GENERAL PRESIDENT O'BRIEN TO RALLY WITH CSU TEAMSTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Teamsters Forced to Strike in Fight for Contractually Obligated Raises

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will rally with striking California State University (CSU) Teamsters at San Francisco State University on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Members of Teamsters Local 2010 working at CSU are conducting a four-day unfair labor practice strike across 22 campuses over the university's refusal to honor the salary step increases and cost-of-living adjustments agreed upon in their collective bargaining agreement, despite receiving full funding in the 2025 state budget and an increase in funding in 2026. The 1,100 skilled trades maintenance and operations workers serve as electricians, painters, plumbers, facilities maintenance mechanics, carpenters, and building service engineers.

On the picket line, CSU Teamsters are fighting against their employer's unlawful refusal to honor and pay contractual raises.

WHO: Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien

Teamsters International Vice President At-Large Peter Finn

Rank-and-file CSU Teamsters and leaders of Teamsters Local 2010

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis

Union allies and leaders



WHEN: Tuesday, February 17

11 a.m. PT



WHERE: Administration Building at San Francisco State University

1600 Holloway Ave

San Francisco, CA 94132

Contact:

Aimee Baror, (213) 220-0538

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010