General President of Elevator Constructors Union Commends Federal Regulators and Others for Taking Critical Steps to Protect Children from the Dangers of Home Elevators

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released today by International Union of Elevator Constructors General President Frank Christensen in response to the recent recall announcement from three residential elevator companies:

"Residential elevators, when not properly installed, inspected, and modified, are not safe, especially for children who have been hurt and even killed after becoming trapped between residential elevators' interior car and exterior hall doors. The gap between these two doors – ultimately, a very preventable issue – turns in-home elevators into death traps.

"Our union commends the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, groups like Kids in Danger, and other industry stakeholders, for spearheading the effort that led three companies to recall tens of thousands of in-home elevators. This recall is a significant first step and will help protect innocent children.

"Sadly, the door gap has been a danger for far too long. What's more, in many states, safety standards associated with commercial elevators do not apply to residential lifts. In-home units may not even be registered – meaning it's unclear how many residential elevators actually exist and, more importantly, the last time the elevators were inspected.

"As long as this hazard exists, our union will do everything in its power to assist in identifying a sustainable, affordable solution to this problem, which we strongly believe should include a combination of regular inspections, proper registration policies, and the incorporation of space guards where needed."

