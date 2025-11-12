General Proximity Announces Multi-Target Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Discover and Advance Novel Oncology Therapeutics Using OmniTAC™ Platform

Induced proximity medicines enable the precise and selective modification of disease-driving proteins, creating therapeutic opportunities for traditionally undruggable targets. The approach uses small molecules to bring two proteins into close physical proximity and subsequently induce a desired therapeutic effect. The OmniTAC™ platform allows unbiased screening for effector proteins capable of modulating disease-relevant targets, offering a powerful and differentiated approach to drug discovery.

"Daiichi Sankyo is a leader in oncology research and development, and we are excited to work with such a strong collaborator," said Armand Cognetta, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of General Proximity. "This agreement represents an important validation of our novel induced proximity approach and highlights the potential of our OmniTAC™ discovery platform to deliver innovative solutions for patients."

Under the terms of the collaboration, General Proximity will leverage OmniTAC™ to discover and characterize novel effector-target pairs with the potential to generate first-in-class therapeutic candidates.

In parallel with this collaboration, General Proximity will continue to expand the reach of its OmniTAC™ platform by leveraging the precise control of proximity to address undruggable targets across multiple disease areas. In addition to oncology, the company is advancing programs in cardiometabolic disease, neurodegeneration, and longevity, underscoring its commitment to translating breakthrough science into transformative therapies for patients worldwide.

About General Proximity

General Proximity is a biotechnology company advancing next-generation induced proximity medicines. Its proprietary OmniTAC™ platform enables unbiased identification of effector proteins capable of modulating disease-relevant targets, unlocking new opportunities across oncology and other therapeutic areas. The company is advancing multiple preclinical programs generated by the OmniTACTM platform.

SOURCE General Proximity