The general public sale of seats will begin Saturday, May 12 – buy your seats now at TheJoeSeats.com. Seats will be sold in minimum sets of 2 - and will start at $150 per seat. Purchased seats will be available for either on-site pick-up or shipping at a future date. Please check the website for pricing, availability and terms. All seats will include a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Robert Levy states "The seats are priced at a level that is affordable for everyone to own a piece of Joe Louis history, even though there are limited quantities available."

Scott Miedema further adds "The seats are sold in all their glory, I'm sure a few Bud Lights were spilled on them in the day, and we are pulling them from their location and loading them directly into your car or bringing them to the shipper you choose."

The sale of the other Joe Louis Arena assets will be sold via an online auction at www.orbitbid.com and www.rlevyinc.com/sales this June. These will include items ranging from furniture, lighting, signs, chilling systems and other basic infrastructure, but also will include suite wet bars and The Joe's official scoreboard. The sale of the infrastructure items will be available at private sale. Interested individuals can find out more by calling 1-800-LAST BID (1-800-527-8243).

The Detroit Red Wings played at the Joe Louis Arena, from 1979 through 2017. In addition to being the home base for four Stanley Cup championships, six Stanley Cup finals, various sporting events and concerts, the arena also hosted the 1980 Republican National Convention.

The one-time revenue from the auction will be used to offset the city's cost of maintaining the arena, particularly utility and security costs. Miedema and Levy will be donating a portion of their fees to three Detroit Charities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-public-sale-of-joe-louis-arena-hockey-seats--starts-saturday-may-12-300645007.html

SOURCE Miedema Asset Management Group

Related Links

http://1800asset.com

