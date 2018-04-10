General (Retired) Charles H. Jacoby Jr. Joins the Board of Directors at Cornerstone Defense

HANOVER, Md., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Defense LLC, a leader in the delivery of advanced technology services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Charles Jacoby – former Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) – to its board of directors.

"Chuck is a respected leader and his background aligns with our position and strategy in delivering technology solutions and services to the Space, DoD and Intelligence community. We welcome him to our board of directors," said Chris Goodrich, chief executive officer. "We are excited to be working with such an outstanding leader," declared Patrick Palmer, Cornerstone's chief growth officer. "General Jacoby is a proven strategist who has served our country with distinction and honor. We are elated that he has chosen to join the board of Cornerstone to enhance our management team and utilize his 37 years of military knowledge to help advance our support to the government's mission."

"I am honored to be joining the board of directors of Cornerstone Defense and to be associated with a growing company providing cutting-edge technical solutions to the intelligence community and the Department of Defense," expressed General Jacoby. "I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to grow the company while performing an important service to the United States government."

Charles H. Jacoby Jr. is a retired United States Army General who served as Commander of United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Jacoby was the first Army officer to assume command of Northern Command. He previously served as the director for Strategic Plans and Policy for The Joint Chiefs of Staff. A 1978 graduate of the United States Military Academy, General Jacoby attended the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced courses, the Army Command and General Staff College, the School of Advanced Military Studies and the National War College. He has a master's degree in history from the University of Michigan.

About Cornerstone Defense LLC

Cornerstone Defense LLC provides technical services to the intelligence and defense communities of the U.S. government. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, Cornerstone specializes in cloud architecture, systems and network engineering, systems networks security and application development. Cornerstone's advanced capabilities in service delivery begin with its employees. By hiring and supporting skilled employees, Cornerstone assists our government and integrator community clientele by delivering cutting-edge capabilities that enable the achievement of mission critical objectives. For additional information on Cornerstone Defense, visit www.cornerstonedefense.com.

