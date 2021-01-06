General Services Administration (GSA) Awards Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) to Quzara LLC

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC, an SBA 8(a) certified and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in the Washington D.C Metropolitan area announces today that they have been awarded a five-year GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) with contract number 47QTCA21D003D, for the Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN. This allows Quzara LLC to bring their existing commercial expertise in Security Operations as-a-Service (SOCaaS) and other cybersecurity capabilities to the U.S. Federal Government.

Services under the Government wide award include:

Quzara LLC

High Value Assessments

Risk and Vulnerability Assessment

Cyber Hunt

Incident Response

Penetration Testing

There are five (5) subcategories under GSA HACS SIN and Quzara passed the technical evaluation for each subcategory. GSA contracting officers determined Quzara met all requirements. Additional scope for services includes Security Architecture Review (SAR), Systems Security Engineering (SSE), services for Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Security Operations Center (SOC) services.

"We're very excited at the GSA Award. It allows Quzara to bring Innovative Cloud, and Cyber Operations services to Federal Agencies to mitigate the enormous cyber risks facing the nation" - Qudsia Malik, Quzara LLC, President

Through their Security Operations Center, Quzara Cybertorch™, Quzara provides 24x7x365 monitoring and analysis, incident response, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessments. Learn more by visiting https://cybertorch.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Quzara:

Quzara LLC is a WOSB, SBA 8(a) certified, and GSA HAC SINS approved Cybersecurity firm based in the Washington D.C Metropolitan area. Quzara provides compliance advisory, security engineering, and managed security services. Quzara also runs a 24x7x365 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Platform on a FedRAMP Authorized service environment on Azure Government. Learn more by visiting https://www.quzara.com or emailing us at [email protected].

Media contact:

Heather Zapf

[email protected]

757-358-2403

SOURCE Quzara LLC