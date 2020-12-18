General Shale Announces Acquisition of Meridian Brick to Become Leading Supplier of Masonry Solutions in North America

The acquisition is a continuation of General Shale's value-driven growth strategy and combines the company's commercial platform and system solutions with the innovative product portfolio and production and distribution infrastructure of Meridian Brick.

General Shale has signed an agreement to acquire Meridian Brick, the nation's largest manufacturer of masonry solutions.

In addition, the acquisition broadens General Shale's production and sales footprint throughout North America, particularly in Texas, the Southeastern U.S., and in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, which represent the largest brick-consuming areas in Canada.

"This announcement underscores General Shale's commitment to providing customers with a robust offering of the most exceptional masonry products and service in the industry," says Charles Smith, president and CEO of Johnson City, Tennessee-based General Shale. "Meridian Brick has a solid reputation for providing quality products, building solutions and customer service. These key attributes, combined with General Shale's unparalleled track record for more than 90 years, will yield exciting opportunities for our newly expanded organization. We are pleased to welcome Meridian Brick employees to the General Shale family."

­Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Meridian Brick operates 20 manufacturing plants and 27 distribution centers throughout North America with more than 1,000 employees. Meridian Brick's product portfolio features innovative systems for the building envelope for residential and commercial applications, including renovations. The company's offerings encompass face brick, thin brick, stone, mortar, stucco, block and specialty items.

Most notably, Meridian Brick maintains six production locations and five distribution centers in Texas, which is responsible for 25% of all U.S. brick consumption, making it the largest brick-consuming state in the country.

The Meridian Brick additions are a strategic complement to General Shale, the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG of Vienna, Austria, a leading international provider of building material and infrastructure solutions. Prior to the acquisition, General Shale was one of North America's largest brick, stone and concrete block manufacturers, featuring 11 production facilities in 10 states and provinces, including a PVC pipe manufacturing operation in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. General Shale also has a network of 21 sales locations and more than 200 affiliated distributors across North America.

"Wienerberger is committed to strengthening its position as an internationally diversified building materials group, and this acquisition significantly expands the General Shale product portfolio and footprint," Smith adds. "As we grow, we will continue to invest in research and development to drive sustainable, innovative masonry solutions for our valued customers."

ABOUT GENERAL SHALE

Founded in 1928, General Shale offers an endless array of sizes, colors and textures in a wide variety of masonry materials to complete any residential, commercial or specialty architectural project. These materials include brick, thin masonry, stone, outdoor living products, concrete block and various building materials, which include Arriscraft Stone and Jet Stream pipes division products.

In 1999, the company joined Wienerberger AG of Vienna, Austria, the world's largest brick manufacturer. With a life cycle of more than 100 years, the sustainability of brick is General Shale's commitment to responsible stewardship.

General Shale is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.generalshale.com.

