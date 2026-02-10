General Shale's 2026 Product Lineup Lays Foundation for Endless Design Options

Thin, Glazed and Full Brick Styles Offers Form with Function

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, clay brick has been synonymous with durability and tradition. But with modern masonry options, General Shale is advancing brick as an art form with a curated lineup of inspired sizes, textures and colors that embodies trendsetting architecture and chic design.

General Shale unveils a curated lineup of stunning brick styles to bring endless design options for interior and exterior home renovation projects and new build construction.

General Shale's design-centric line showcases six lifestyle segments that capture today's trends in home design, highlighting brick's versatility as a design element that can be applied from floor to ceiling. While full brick is perfect for new builds and home renovations, thin brick is DIY friendly, perfect for interior and exterior applications.

The lineup includes:

Style Auteur

Featuring Aquavue: this vibrant glazed thin brick is curated for those unafraid to make a statement with rich color, expressive pattern, and confident styling – ideal for homeowners who see their space as a personal expression.

Quiet Luxury

Featuring Driftvue: white and creamy neutral brick speaks to timeless simplicity and quiet sophistication. Perfect for light and open spaces, such as open-concept kitchens, cozy coffee nooks and creative studios.

Earthy Chic

Featuring Saddletown: earth tones and slight weathering with an organic artisanal texture create the perfect blend of rustic meets refined.

Modern Minimalist

Featuring Limestone Elevation: elegant, linear thin brick with a weathered look. Soft, earthy hues brings an understated level of sophistication without sacrificing durability.

Dark and Moody

Featuring Midnight Mist: designed for impact, the deep charcoal, gray, and black brick line delivers bold sophistication for striking curb appeal and dramatic interior features, like fireplace and accent walls.

Reclaimed Rebel

Featuring Peppermill: reflecting classic brickwork with warm tones and subtle texture variations, this palette is perfect for adding character to everything from cozy interiors and accent walls to inviting exterior facades.

"Our latest designs evoke a sense of proven styles that have stood the test of time with subtle updates that appeal to today's most discerning homeowners," said Luke Guinn, director of marketing for General Shale. "Builders, architects, designers and homeowners have always appreciated the durability of brick which allows for greater efficiency and sustainability, yet still adds a contemporary element to meet today's design standards."

These styles, along with more than 250 others, are available at 200 distributors and 26 General Shale U.S. and Canada retail locations.

Download the 2026 lookbook and images here.

Contact:

Jason Schumann,

612-816-5718,

[email protected]

SOURCE General Shale