General Shareholders' Meeting Approves Amendment to Bylaws

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that during the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on January 10, 2024, previously called in accordance with the legal and statutory requirements applicable to the Company, the shareholders approved the amendment to the bylaws proposed by the majority shareholder, in accordance with the provisions of article 187, paragraph 1, of the Commercial Code. Additionally, as informed by the secretary of the meeting, shareholders ruled on the other points on the agenda as shown below:

Matter submitted for consideration by the Shareholders' Assembly Percentage of votes in favor Percentage of votes against Approval of the agenda 99.98 % 0.01 % Appointment of the President of the

General Shareholders' meeting 99.98 % 0.01 % Appointment of the Election Commission and General Shareholders' Meeting Scrutiny 99.98 % 0.01 % Appointment of the Review Commission and Approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting Minutes 99.99 % 0.0002 % Presentation and approval of the Bylaws amendment 98.15 % 1.84 %

Note: For all agenda items, blank votes were cast, the percentages of which ranged between 0.00000001% and 0.00027694%. The figures included in the table do not include all decimals, which will be included in the final text of the minutes of the assembly.

To be effective, the amendment to the bylaws must be subject to formalities, including its registry before the Commercial Registry. Once the amendment has been duly solemnized and registered before the Commercial Registry, Ecopetrol will notify the public of this event by this same means.

The text of the approved reform can be consulted at the following link: https://files.ecopetrol.com.co/web/eng/aga-ext-2024/propuesta-reforma-eng.pdf

