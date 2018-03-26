BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held March 23, 2018, approved the revision to the bylaws proposed by Company Management.
Once this is duly signed and recorded with the commercial registry, Ecopetrol will report the event in a release.
The text of the approved revision may be consulted at the following link:
https://www.ecopetrol.com.co/english/amendments-bylaws-2017.pdf
This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information contact:
Capital Markets Manager
María Catalina Escobar
Telephone: +571-234-5190
Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co
Media Relations (Colombia)
Jorge Mauricio Tellez
Telephone: + 571-234-4329
Email: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-shareholders-meeting-approves-revision-to-bylaws-300619906.html
SOURCE Ecopetrol S.A.
