GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF ECOPETROL S.A.

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol S.A. ("Ecopetrol") hereby summons all shareholders to the General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m., at Centro Internacional de Negocios y Exposiciones (Corferias), located on Carrera 37 No. 24 - 67 in Bogota, D.C.

The agenda for the Meeting is expected to be the following:

Safety guidelines Quorum verification Opening of the Meeting by the Chief Executive Officer of Ecopetrol Approval of the agenda Appointment of the chairperson presiding over the Meeting Appointment of the commission responsible for scrutiny and counting of the votes Appointment of the commission responsible for the revision and approval of the minutes of the Meeting Presentation and review of the board of directors' Corporate Governance Report Presentation and review of the 2025 Integrated Management Report Presentation and review of the audited individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025 Reading of the Independent Auditor's opinion Approval of the board of directors' Corporate Governance Report Approval of the 2025 Integrated Management Report Approval of the audited individual and consolidated financial statements Presentation and approval of the planned profit distribution for Ecopetrol's shareholders Review and approval of the merger and the merger agreement to be entered into by and between Ecopetrol (as surviving company), and Parque Solar Portón del Sol S.A.S. (as absorbed company) Interventions and miscellaneous

The meeting is planned to be held in person and also is also planned to be streamed live on Ecopetrol's website.

The voting process is expected to be conducted electronically. Shareholders are requested to attend the Meeting with their smart mobile device. If a shareholder does not have access to a [device with the required technical specifications][smart mobile device], the company plans to provide an alternative mechanism to enable voting by shareholders.

Beginning on March 5, 2026, shareholders may exercise the right of inspection over Ecopetrol's books and other documents referred to in Articles 446 and 447 of the Commercial Code. Shareholders, their proxies and/or their representatives may request an in-person appointment by emailing [email protected], at least one business day prior to the intended inspection date, in accordance with applicable regulations (available at www.ecopetrol.com.co/asamblea-2026). The aforementioned email address is intended solely and exclusively for scheduling the in-person appointment. Any other concerns or requests must be sent to [email protected].

Pursuant to Article 13 of Law 222 of 1995, we inform shareholders that the merger proposal referred to in item 16 of the agenda is expected to be made available at the Ecopetrol's main domicile, within the legally required time frame. Likewise, we further inform shareholders that said merger does not impose any greater liability upon them nor does it entail any impairment of their economic rights. Therefore, withdrawal rights have not been triggered. Notwithstanding the foregoing, absent or dissenting shareholders who consider that such grounds exist may submit their objection to the merger in accordance with Article 14 of Law 222 of 1995

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting may be represented by proxy. Proxies must meet the requirements established in Article 184 of the Commercial Code. Proxy templates in Spanish and English can be downloaded from the website at www.ecopetrol.com.co/asamblea-2026.eng

For purposes of shareholder representation, the provisions of Legal Circular 006 of 2025 regarding the illegal, unauthorized and unsafe practices by securities issuers shall apply.

Except in cases of legal representation via proxy, Ecopetrol's managers and employees may not represent shares other than their own while they are employed by Ecopetrol. They may also not act as substitute attorneys-in fact. Additionally, they may not vote on the Company's financial statements.

RICARDO ROA BARRAGÁN

Chief Executive Officer

RECOMMENDATIONS

If an individual is acting as a proxy representative, the corresponding proxy form must be submitted in its physical form at registration along with any additional documentation required. Certificates of incorporation and legal representation of the companies must have an issuance date not exceeding one month.

To avoid overcrowding, guarantee the adequate participation of all shareholders, the doors of Corferias and registration points will open as of 7:00 a.m.

To expedite the registration process and ensure appropriate participation at the

If you experience symptoms of acute respiratory infection (cough, fever, sore throat, muscle pain), we recommend that you refrain from attending the Meeting and instead follow it live via streaming. If you choose to attend, please wear a face mask during the Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to update their personal information through the Shareholder Service Office´s mailbox and/or phone number and/or the Shareholder portal available on Ecopetrol´s website.

Meeting, in the case of individuals representing as proxy multiple shareholders, it is suggested a proxy representative is only responsible for at most 50 proxy forms.

Only one helper per shareholder requiring additional assistance will be allowed entry.

Only one kit will be provided per shareholder or proxy, regardless of the number of people they represent. The substitution or revocation of the power of attorney will not entitle the delivery of a new kit.

Publicity material or any other type of material that might hamper the normal course of the meeting will not be allowed in the facility and their distribution is strictly prohibited.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT:

Shareholder Services Office

Telephone Bogotá: +(57) 601307 70 75; rest of the country: +(57) 01 8000 113434

Email: [email protected]

www.ecopetrol.com.co/asamblea-2026

