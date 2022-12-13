General Sports Worldwide Promotes Lou DePaoli to President, Travis Apple to Executive Vice President, and Kayla Lawson to Senior Manager in Executive Search and Team Consulting Division

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Sports Worldwide announced three promotions in their Executive Search and Team Consulting division: Lou DePaoli to President, Travis Apple to Executive Vice President, and Kayla Lawson to Senior Manager. The division, created and led by DePaoli, continues to make an impact in the sports and entertainment industry with their business operations consulting, executive search, best-in-class leadership and sales training, and growth in the career development platform theClubhouse® that was acquired in March 2022.

"We are thrilled to promote Lou, Travis and Kayla based on the tremendous results they have driven for General Sports Worldwide, in addition to the impact they have had in the sports and entertainment industry," said General Sports Worldwide CEO Andy Appleby. "This group has taken Lou's vision for this division and executed it well, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth in 2023 and beyond."

"We appreciate Andy's trust, guidance, and resources to build our business, along with the faith our client partners have shown us as well," said DePaoli. "Our team has been trusted to provide consulting, executive search, and training services across teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NBA, MLS, Invited Golf Clubs, F1, PGA TOUR, Top Golf, MiLB, NWSL, AHL, OHL, PLL, and numerous other sports and entertainment technology and organization in 2022. We look forward to expanding those relationships in 2023 and beyond."

General Sports Worldwide was launched in 2020 by veteran sports industry entrepreneur Andy Appleby, and is focused in four key areas of sports:

Athlete Representation in the UK, Europe , and United States

, and Executive Search and Team Consulting

Sports Team Sales, Mergers and Acquisitions

Sponsorship Brokering

For more information visit: generalsportsworldwide.com or theclubhousecareers.com

