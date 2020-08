General Tire LIVE! @ HOME Featuring Brett Eldredge with Host Bobby Bones

As part of an effort to treat fans to something special in a year when attending live sporting events has been limited, General Tire is excited to bring the entertainment directly to your streaming devices with this live concert event. During the hour event, Bobby Bones will lead engaging Q&As with each of the special guests, interviewing MLF pro anglers and funny guys, Ott DeFoe and Edwin Evers, as well as The King, Richard Petty. Then, Bobby will introduce Brett Eldredge, fresh off the release of his latest album, Sunday Drive, for a Q&A that will lead into a live concert. There will be giveaways, games and more throughout.

This family-friendly event is free for all participants. Be sure to visit www.gtliveathome.com for access to tune in to this free event Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 8/7 p.m. CT.

