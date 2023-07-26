General Tod D. Wolters Joins Jones Group International

News provided by

Jones Group International

26 Jul, 2023, 08:17 ET

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe to drive JGI's European defense and security engagements

VIENNA, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Group International (JGI), a global strategic advisory firm focused on solving the world's most complex defense and security challenges, is proud to welcome General Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Force (Retired), to the JGI team.

As a JGI Senior Advisor, General Wolters will help lead efforts across the globe in a wide variety of issue areas, including defense transformation, national security, cybersecurity, energy security, human trafficking, and more. General Wolters recently completed a distinguished 40-year career on active duty, with commands including U.S. Air Forces in Europe, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and Allied Air Command. Most recently, General Wolters served as Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

"General Wolters has consistently demonstrated the ability to defend and generate peace abroad while bolstering the security disposition of Europe," said General James L. Jones, President and Chairman of JGI. "His knowledge and strategic insights are invaluable additions to JGI's capabilities and will further enhance our unparalleled ability to drive impact across the European strategic landscape."

With experience leading NATO's armed forces during the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia War, General Wolters will seamlessly step into his new position to help our European allies' become even more cohesive, resilient and responsive in times of conflict.

"The JGI team is unmatched in their ability to help our allies achieve transformative change in every facet of their defense, national security and prosperity," said General Wolters. "I am honored to join this team to continue building trusted relationships, stability and security in Europe and to help American values thrive around the globe. There is a lot of work to be done in uniting Europe around the common cause of security and prosperity, and this team is well situated to have an extraordinary impact."

About Jones Group International

Jones Group International is a premiere consulting firm that provides global strategic advisory services to help US sovereign partners in creating and fulfilling a transformative vision for their national defense, security, and prosperity. With preeminent expertise and a best-in-class consultancy, Jones Group International helps its clients achieve tangible results and solutions to the most complex of defense and security challenges. Read more about Jones Group International at https://jonesgroupinternational.com/.

SOURCE Jones Group International

