General Tool Company Announces Major Facility Expansion to Support Increased U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer Production

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Tool Company (GTC) today announced a significant expansion of its Cincinnati manufacturing facility to increase production throughput of the Rolls-Royce AG9160RF gas turbine generator (GTG) set for the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke Class (DDG 51) destroyer program. The expansion enables GTC to scale production from supporting two ships annually to three ships annually, reinforcing the strength and scalability of the U.S. naval industrial base.

The AG9160RF is the class-standard generator set for Flight III destroyers, providing the electrical power needed to support advanced systems, including the SPY-6 radar. Rolls-Royce GTGs have powered every U.S. Navy destroyer and cruiser since the Spruance-class destroyer in 1975, including the Arleigh Burke, Zumwalt and Ticonderoga classes.

As the exclusive manufacturing and integration partner for the AG9160RF product line, GTC's latest expansion builds upon a longstanding partnership with Rolls-Royce dating back to the 1980s and the original DDG-51 program.

GTC President Bill Kramer III said:

"The successful completion and full operation of our Evendale Naval Power Generation Facility reflects our continued investment in advanced manufacturing and our commitment to supporting critical defense programs. This achievement is the result of strong collaboration between General Tool Company, Rolls-Royce and the U.S. Navy."

Each Flight III destroyer includes three AG9160RF generator sets to power advanced combat systems and is built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Jen Schwerin, Director for Early Lifecycle & Naval Programs at Rolls-Royce Defense, said:

"This expansion highlights the industrial strength of the Midwest and our shared commitment to the U.S. Navy. By increasing throughput for the AG9160RF, we are helping ensure Flight III destroyers have the power needed to support the modern maritime mission."

REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio partnered to support the project, which added 47 new jobs and generated $4.1 million in payroll.

About General Tool Company

General Tool Company is a premier supplier of complex hardware and systems for the defense and aerospace industries. Based in Cincinnati, OH, GTC specializes in the manufacture, integration, and testing of critical power systems for the U.S. Navy.

As part of Aeron Defense, GTC continues to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities, workforce development, and industrial capacity to strengthen the domestic defense industrial base and support the evolving needs of national security customers.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a global technology company that powers, protects, and connects people around the world. The company serves customers in the aerospace, defense, marine, and industrial industries.



Rolls-Royce has 5,000+ employees in the U.S. and contributed $6.2B to the U.S. economy in 2024.



Operates in 47 countries and serves customers in over 100 countries.



Focuses on innovation and clean energy transition technologies.



In 2025, earned $27.05B in revenue and $4.7B in profit.



Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)

www.rolls-royce.com

SOURCE General Tool Company