Generali Global Assistance Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced that it has appointed Vladimir Poletaev as their Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Vladimir will be responsible for supporting and executing marketing, branding, communications, and PR initiatives across North America.

As the newly established CMO, Mr. Poletaev will be managing a team of talented marketing professionals from all North American entities under the Generali Global Assistance umbrella, including GGA Travel Insurance & Assistance, Generali U.S. Branch, GGA Identity & Cyber Protection Services, GMMI, Trip Mate, and CareLinx Inc., among other products and services. He will also be responsible for collaborating with GGA's parent company, Europ Assistance Group, in addition to driving strategy and synergies while championing the North American business within the larger Generali Group. Mr. Poletaev will focus on promoting the GGA brand and its values to facilitate the ambition of Generali Group as a lifetime partner to clients and their customers, combining simplicity and innovation with empathy and care.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "We're excited to announce Vladimir's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer as he will be instrumental in establishing a unified marketing and communications program across North America. Vladimir's background gives him a deep understanding of our integrated solutions, all of which add genuine value to people's lives, health, home, mobility, and work. His leadership and focus on our core values will further our ability to be dynamic and empathic. By taking the time to know our customers, we offer valuable advice with a long-term perspective and multi-stakeholder approach. We understand the importance of building lifetime relationships instead of simply focusing on selling policies."

Mr. Poletaev brings a wealth of leadership experience and in-depth knowledge of Generali Global Assistance's various product lines. In his more than fourteen years with the company, Vladimir previously worked with its Travel, Health, Home & Family, and Concierge services divisions. Prior to this CMO role, Mr. Poletaev managed the Global Identity & Cyber Protection division's Business Development Team as Chief Commercial Officer and facilitated sales and account management support of GGA's Care Services division.

"I'm looking forward to leveraging my extensive experience across Generali Global Assistance's product verticals and the larger group to establish a unified North American marketing program. I plan to use all of the excellent personnel and resources from each of the various divisions and entities so we can continue putting our customers at the heart of everything we do," added Vladimir Poletaev, Chief Marketing Officer of Generali Global Assistance.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Medical Risk & Home Care Management, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/.

GGA Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for Generali Global Assistance North America)

+1 646.859.5951

[email protected]

SOURCE Generali Global Assistance