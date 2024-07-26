Generali Global Assistance Champions US Para-Athlete

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Disability Independence Day Generali Global Assistance proudly announces its sponsorship of Brittni Mason, an extraordinary U.S. para-athlete. This initiative is part of our commitment to the 'We Care' values and our mission to champion inclusivity and diversity.

Born with Erb's Palsy, Brittni Mason has demonstrated exceptional resilience and determination. She has won a gold medal in the mixed 4 × 100m relay and silver medals in the 100m and 200m T47 events at the Tokyo Paralympics, where she set a new world record. Beyond her athletic achievements, she holds two master's degrees and is dedicated to launching a nonprofit organization to support young athletes.

In addition to supporting Brittni Mason, Generali Global Assistance joins Europ Assistance in sponsoring a team of 13 high-performing international para-athletes through the 'ThinkAbility' program. 'ThinkAbility' is a flagship initiative in the broader Europ Assistance's "Disability Inclusion Journey", a program initiated in 2020 that aims to combat stereotypes and biases about disability, promoting and normalizing inclusion within our company and society. These champions exemplify our commitment to the 'We Care' motto, showcasing resilience, determination, and the ability to overcome obstacles.

"With its slogan 'Look Up, See Beyond,' the ThinkAbility program seeks to invite as many people as possible to adopt a different and inclusive view of disabilities and be inspired by the extraordinary journeys of these exceptional athletes," said Virginie Babinet, Europ Assistance CEO Travel and Sponsor of the ThinkAbility program. "We take great pride in contributing to the positive association between performance and disability, which resonates with our mission of assistance."

"The support from Generali Global Assistance gives me the peace of mind to focus on my training and performance. I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles," said Brittni Mason.

Generali Global Assistance's CEO Chris Carnicelli added, "Supporting Brittni Mason is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and diversity. We are proud to back her and look forward to celebrating her achievements."

For more information about the ThinkAbility program – click here to read our global press release.

To learn more about our 13 athletes – click here to visit our ThinkAbility webpage.

Austria: Florian Brungraber (triathlon); Belgium: Man-Kei To (badminton) and Wim De Paepe (triathlon); France: Benjamin Lacroix-Desmazes (sitting volleyball) and Alexis Bellanger (swimming); Germany: Jakob Klinge (cycling) and Lindy Ave (athletics); Italy: Valeria Pappalardo (swimming); Portugal: Carla Oliveira (boccia) and Carina Paim (athletics); Spain: Iñigo Llopis (swimming); Thailand: Orawan Kaising (athletics); USA: Brittni Mason (athletics).

