Generali Global Assistance Combats Cyber Identity Theft through Partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance (the Company), a leader in the assistance industry since its founding in 1983, and the developer of a proprietary and innovative identity and digital protection platform, announced today its partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance and several other organizations this October for National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM). NCSAM is dedicated to educating all online users on the need to be safer and more secure online in today's highly connected world.

To encourage accountability and proactive behavior from consumers and organizations in the realm of cybersecurity and digital privacy, Generali Global Assistance has planned several initiatives in the form of conference participation, informational content, educational seminars, and live Q&As with identity protection specialists throughout the month of October under NCSAM's overarching theme: Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT.

As part of Generali Global Assistance's NCSAM initiatives, the Company will offer their "ScamAssist" product free to all consumers during the month of October. ScamAssist™ is a consumer service where resolution experts research suspicious solicitations submitted by consumers and provide case-by-case assessments on the likelihood of the solicitations being a scam. Consumer cases opened in October will be serviced until they are resolved, even if that extends past the end of the month. All online users can utilize ScamAssist™ by calling the Company's resolution team at (866) 311-1488 and mentioning "NCSAM 2019."

Generali Global Assistance will also be organizing and attending NCSAM events throughout the month. The Company's Vice President of Global Business Development for Identity and Digital Protection, Vladimir Poletaev, will be speaking at the at the Better Identity Coalition's 2019 Policy Forum on October 16.

In addition, Generali Global Assistance will host a Facebook Live event: "Ask A Resolution Specialist" on October 24 at 1:00 PM ET. During the Facebook Live, one of Generali Global Assistance's experienced Resolution Specialists, Robert Tomlinson, will discuss common identity theft misconceptions, frequently asked questions the Resolution Center has received, and will answer additional questions from the audience.

The Company will also participate in DC CyberWeek, a week-long series of events that bring together cybersecurity experts, decision makers, and leaders from the government and tech communities, from October 21-25.

Along with these events, the Company will publish several pieces of informational content. One such piece will highlight the results from a joint survey conducted by General Global Assistance and the Identity Theft Resource Center that details the differences in identity protection awareness by generation. Other content will include best practices for consumers and organizations about protecting their sensitive digital information with topics that cover social media, privacy settings, best practices for device applications, phishing scams, and password protection.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Generali Global Assistance's Identity and Digital Protection Services Global Unit, commented on the news, "As consumers and organizations become more dependent on storing important personal identification information digitally, we become increasingly vulnerable to cyber identity theft. Data breaches are the new norm in this digital age, and it is our intention to provide consumers, firms, and other organizations with the tools necessary to combat cybercriminals and to mitigate the effects of identity theft and fraud. We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with other organizations nationwide in supporting NCSAM and sharing our insights and expertise on cyber and identity protection."

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance's identity protection offering, please visit http://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/solutions/identity-protection.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance has been a leading provider of identity and digital protection solutions, travel insurance, and other assistance services for more than 35 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative, vertically-integrated identity protection solutions, beneficiary companion services, travel insurance, and emergency services. Generali Global Assistance is proudly owned by Europ Assistance Holding, a division of the multinational Generali Group, which for over 185 years has created a presence in 60 countries with over 74,000 employees. Our success has been built on the foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to provide assistance in the most difficult of circumstances.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity in order to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing NCSAM in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam or dhs.gov/national-cyber-security-awareness-month.

